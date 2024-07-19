Vigilante confirms season 2 production; Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae and Kim So Jin to reprise roles; Report

The hit thriller suspense K-drama Vigilante has reportedly confirmed season 2 and has begun production. It has been reported that the lead stars namely Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim So Jin, and Yoo Ji Tae are in talks to reprise their roles in the new season.

Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Kim So Jin will reportedly return for Vigilante season 2

On July 19, 2024, the South Korean media outlet JTBC Entertainment News reported that Vigilante is in production for season 2. The lead actors of season 1, Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Kim So Jin will reportedly reprise their roles as well. The entertainment official added that casting for other characters is currently in process.

The production company behind Vigilante commented that they are currently in the planning stage for season 2 and no more details like programming have been confirmed yet. On the other hand, Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Kim So Jin’s agencies have not given any confirmations regarding their casting in Vigilante season 2.

It is being speculated since the actors had a great time with season 1 they are mostly expected to return for season 2 to reprise the roles.

Vigilante was released in November 2023, as a Disney+ original and received lots of love from around the world. The story follows Kim Ji Yong (Nam Joo Hyuk) a police academy student who lives a double life and becomes a vigilante at night to punish criminals who did not get their deserved sentences.

Kim Ji Yong and his vigilante acts at night catch the attention of the head of the crimes investigation department, Jo Heon (Yoo Ji Tae) who decides to catch the avenger himself. He gets to know more about the infamous Vigilante through Choi Mi Ryeo (Kim So Jin), a news reporter who follows every step of the vigilante.

Know Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk is a popular South Korean actor. At present, he is enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier. He is set to be discharged from the military later in 2024. He is best known for the K-dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Start Up among others.

