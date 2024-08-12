9 Best K-pop solo artists of 2024 you should jam to: BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, TWICE's Nayeon and more

Alongside the rise of numerous K-pop groups, K-pop solo artists are also making significant waves in 2024. Many K-pop stars have debuted and returned with solo projects this year, achieving notable success and making their mark on various charts. Whether they are artists branching out from their groups or solo performers in their own right, their songs have been well-received and have made a substantial impact across the industry.

Top 9 K-pop solo artists of 2024 so far

1. BTS’ Jimin

Jimin's highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, was released on July 19, 2024, and has been a resounding success. The album features seven tracks, including Closer Than This, the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring rapper Loco, and the lead single Who. MUSE debuted at number two on South Korea's Circle Album Chart, with over 771,000 copies sold in its first week. It also reached number three on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart, selling over 83,000 physical copies.

2. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her digital solo song ROCKSTAR on June 28, 2024. The track, a blend of hip-hop and hyperpop beats, marked her first solo single in three years and her first release since leaving YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. ROCKSTAR received acclaim from music critics, who praised it as Lisa's best solo material to date. The song achieved significant commercial success, peaking at number four on the Billboard Global 200 and reaching number one on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. This made ROCKSTAR Lisa's third top-ten hit on both charts and her first number-one hit on the latter.

3. TWICE’s Nayeon

TWICE's Nayeon released her EP NA on June 14, 2024. The album features seven tracks, including the lead single ABCD and collaborations with Sam Kim and Julie from Kiss of Life. NA highlights a stronger and more mature side of the TWICE member, blending hip-hop and dance elements. The title NA represents Nayeon's personal identity, with "na" (나) meaning I in Korean, conveying the message Me! Only me! This contrasts with her first mini-album, Im Nayeon, which emphasized I am Nayeon with a similar spelling of her last name. NA boldly underscores Nayeon's commitment to showcasing her authentic self.

4. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

On February 15, Cha Eun Woo released his highly anticipated debut solo debut album, ENTITY. The album, featuring a poignant collection of five tracks, explores themes of love, loss, heartache, and separation. The title track, Stay, is complemented by a visually captivating music video featuring India Eisley, capturing the essence of longing and emotional vulnerability. Released just after Valentine's Day, ENTITY offers fans a new glimpse into Eun Woo's musical personality and marks a promising venture into his solo music career.

5. IU

The beloved Nation's Sweetheart, IU, released her sixth extended play, The Winning, on February 20, 2024. The EP was preceded by the single Love wins all on January 24, 2024, and followed by the track Holssi on February 16.

The single Shopper was released alongside the EP on February 20. The main theme of the album is desire. By the morning of February 21 KST, The Winning had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 regions, including Brazil, Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Mongolia, and more. IU also topped domestic real-time music charts, including Melon (both the Top 100 and Hot 100), Genie, and Bugs, with tracks from The Winning.

6. BTS’ RM

Super talented BTS member and leader RM released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. This album follows his debut solo effort, Indigo, released in December 2022. Right Place, Wrong Person features the single Come back to me and includes collaborations with Little Simz, Domi and JD Beck, and Moses Sumney.

The album's lead track, LOST!, quickly soared to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 regions, including Italy, France, Japan, and Mexico, by May 25. The album debuted at number two on South Korea's Circle Album Chart with over 585,000 copies sold of its two versions, and it also reached number two on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart with over 23,000 copies sold.

7. GOT7’s BamBam

BamBam made his highly anticipated comeback with his third solo album, BAMESIS, released on August 8, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album features five tracks, with the lead single LAST PARADE accompanied by a visually stunning music video. The LAST PARADE music video showcases BamBam in a series of dramatic and captivating scenes, from grand parades to high-energy performances, highlighting his commanding stage presence.

The release of BAMESIS follows BamBam’s impressive solo career. After his debut with the extended play RIBBON in June 2021, he continued to expand his solo discography with notable releases like the digital single Who Are You featuring Seulgi from Red Velvet, and his second EP B, which included the popular track Slow Mo. His first studio album, Sour & Sweet, released in March 2023, marked a significant milestone, followed by a highly successful world tour, Area 52.

8. BTS’ J-Hope

The talented rapper and exceptional dancer of BTS, J-Hope, released his second album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, on March 29, 2024. The album features six tracks and includes collaborations with his bandmate Jungkook, record producers Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM, and rappers Jinbo, Gaeko, and Yoon Mirae.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is part of the HOPE ON THE STREET project, which also includes a six-part documentary series released on March 28, 2024. The EP, serving as the soundtrack to the documentary, follows the identity of the dance practice record series J-Hope introduced in 2015.

9.Red Velvet’s Wendy

Wendy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet released her second extended play, Wish You Hell, on March 12, 2024. The EP features six tracks, including the lead single Wish You Hell. This pop song combines addictive band sounds with a catchy hook and rhythmic guitar riffs. In the music video, Wendy delivers a powerful farewell to her past self with a touch of wit, symbolizing her journey of self-discovery. The lyrics reflect the theme of letting go of her past persona, which was shaped by others' expectations, and finding her true self.

These K-pop solo artists and their recent releases are definitely worth checking out. Each artist brings a unique blend of genres to the table, showcasing their diverse talents. As we move into the second half of 2024, there are exciting new releases on the horizon, including upcoming solo projects from TWICE's Tzuyu, NCT's Jaehyun, and many other talented artists. K-pop fans can stay tuned for more fresh and innovative music from the K-pop scene!

