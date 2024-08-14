Love Next Door teaser: Once ideal daughter Jung So Min becomes unemployed and reunites with the perfect son Jung Hae In

Love Next Door is an upcoming romance comedy featuring Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun and Yoon Ji On. The drama is much-awaited as the star-studded cast comes together with the talented crew for the exciting project. Additionally, fans also eagerly anticipate seeing the kind of chemistry the actors will share on-screen especially because Love Next Door is Jung Hae In's first romance comedy.

On August 14, tvN unveiled a new teaser for their upcoming drama Love Next Door. The teaser revealed the perfect lives of the four main characters Jung So Min, Jung Hae In, Kim Ji Eun and Yoon Ji On. Jung So Min's character is a genius who always came first in school and ended up with a perfect job. Jung Hae In plays the all-rounder architect who also follows his hobbies.

Kim Ji Eun appears as a hardworking and heroic paramedic. Yoon Ji On plays the curious journalist who explores the lives of paramedics. Watch the latest teaser below.

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job.

Advertisement

Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door stars Jung So Min and Jung Hae In reveal if a man and woman can be friends; watch