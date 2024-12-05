'Cheater will cheat no matter what': TWICE's Jihyo shares her thoughts on dating amid rumors with ex-Olympian Yoon Sung Bin

TWICE’s Jihyo has always been known for her candid and grounded personality, and during a recent interview, she opened up about her views on relationships, leaving a lasting impression on fans. Appearing on the YouTube channel Narae Style hosted by Park Na Rae on December 4th, Jihyo took part in a lighthearted yet insightful conversation about dating and personal values, which resonated deeply with viewers.

When the topic of guesthouses, referred to humorously as “jungles” due to their chaotic and unpredictable nature, came up, the TWICE leader shared her thoughts on the kinds of relationships that can form in such places. With a grin, she explained that she had heard of people meeting and even marrying in guesthouses, referring to the spontaneous and sometimes unexpected connections made there.

However, the conversation took a subjective turn when Park Na Rae joked, “So if your boyfriend wanted to go to a guesthouse, you’d object, right?” Jihyo responded firmly, “A cheater will cheat no matter what. If that happens, I’d just cut him loose.” Her blunt response left little room for ambiguity about her approach to infidelity.

Park Na Rae pressed further, asking if Jihyo would offer a second chance for small mistakes, to which Jihyo replied with unwavering conviction: “Wouldn’t that make me lose all feelings for him? I believe if someone’s going to cheat, they’ll do it eventually. I’d rather it happen sooner, before I get too attached, so I can end things quickly.” She added, “It would hurt, but what can you do? In the end, we all live life alone.”

Her stance on the issue of cheating not only highlighted her independence but also sparked admiration from fans who appreciated her clear boundaries and pragmatic outlook on love and relationships.

The interview also touched on Jihyo’s personal life outside of romance. She discussed her strong bond with fellow TWICE member Jeongyeon, whom she named as her closest friend in the group, even sharing a funny and relatable anecdote about a near-physical fight they had over something trivial.

Meanwhile, amid rumors about her romantic relationship with former Olympic skeleton gold medalist Yoon Sung Bin, Jihyo remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the speculation. However, her open-hearted discussion on relationships and self-worth has left fans more connected to her than ever, admiring her strength and perspective.

