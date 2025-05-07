Kim Sae Ron's family EXPOSES Kim Soo Hyun's physical relations with actress at 14 via new recording; everything we know

Disclaimer: This content contains explicit material and strong language.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal has taken a shocking turn, with new revelations continuing to surface. Alleged audio recordings, recently released by the Garo Sero Institute, have revealed disturbing claims involving Kim Sae Ron. In these recordings, she reportedly admits to having a s*xual relationship with Kim Soo Hyun while she was still a minor (in 8th grade).

On May 7, 2025, Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative for Kim Sae Ron’s family, and Kim Se Ui from the Garo Sero Institute held a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. During the conference, they released an audio recording of Kim Sae Ron discussing her past relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

The recording, dated January 10, 2025, confirms that Kim Sae Ron’s family had already acknowledged she was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. She was still in middle school at that time, and the relationship continued until she entered university.

In the audio, the acquaintance can be heard asking if Kim Sae Ron had reached adulthood while being involved with Kim Soo Hyun. The acquaintance can be heard asking if Kim Sae Ron had become an 'adult' in relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

As per Koreaboo, the conversation between Kim Sae Ron and her acquaintance (refered to as A) is mentioned below:

Kim Sae Ron: The first time (we had s*x) was when I was in 8th grade, during the winter vacation.

Acquaintance A: Wow, 8th grade?

Kim Sae Ron: Even then… F***, thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?

Acquaintance A: F***, of course you were being taken advantage of.

Acquaintance A: I’m seriously going to kill him, that f***er.

Kim Sae Ron continues in the audio clip, stating that not many people knew she and Kim Soo Hyun were dating. When others eventually found out about their relationship, they viewed Kim Sae Ron as the "crazy one" and questioned why she had allowed him to get away with it.

Now, this voice clip intensifies the allegations made against Kim Soo Hyun about the kind of relationship he had with the late actress when she was just 14 years old.

