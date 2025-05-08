Kim Soo Hyun row: Kim Sae Ron's voice recording informant gets stabbed 9 times in New Jersey; wife says attackers knew THIS

Kim Sae Ron's shocking voice recording involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. Her private confession before her death revealed that she had an intimate relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was just 14 years old.

This recording, which has now become central to a brewing scandal, was leaked by a whistleblower referred to as Mr. A, as per Garosero. The leak has allegedly triggered a chain of threats and a brutal act of violence.

According to Garosero Research Institute, a controversial YouTube-based investigative outlet, Mr. A was attacked in New Jersey, USA, by two unknown assailants, believed to be from Korea and China. He was stabbed nine times in the neck.

Kim Se Eui, CEO of Garosero, explained during a press conference, “On 10th January (US time) this year, the informant was subjected to a violent attack by individuals from Korea and China on 1st May, receiving nine neck stabbings. Anticipating escalating threats, the family decided to disclose partial information today.” On January 10, the informant was attacked by Korean men. On May 1, he was attacked by Chinese people.

The incident has sparked international concern. Mr. A’s wife, a non-Korean citizen, revealed that her family had been living in fear for months prior to the attack. “From strange phone calls, threats, home address, and truths we couldn’t figure out. They even knew my daughter’s name and the names of our tenants," she said.

She added, “Everything changed the day my husband was attacked. The case is being investigated in the United States, and all messages, recordings, and evidence have been turned over. We will reach a legal conclusion in the next few months, and the truth will be revealed.”

She confirmed that the FBI has taken over the investigation and is closely examining the case. Authorities are looking into both the attack and the origins of the threats.

Meanwhile, Kim Se Eui emphasized that once all safety precautions are taken and the recordings are secured, they will be made available to the public. He stated that he has also urged the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to open a parallel investigation into the threats and the deeper implications of the voice recording.

The Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun case has drawn widespread attention from both the media and the public, with growing calls for transparency and justice. The combination of celebrity scandal, alleged international violence, and the threat to whistleblower safety has turned this into a complex and sensitive international incident.

