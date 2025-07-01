Taylor Swift Buys USD 13K Giant Friendship Bracelet From Eras Tour: Here’s Why It’s Big Deal for Swifties

Taylor Swift has spent USD 13,000 to keep a very special piece of her Eras Tour close to her heart. The 14-time Grammy winner bought the massive 140-foot-long inflatable friendship bracelet that decorated the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during her sold-out shows in October 2024.

According to local outlet 4WWL, Swift’s personal services company, Firefly Entertainment Inc., handled the purchase. The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District is expected to approve the deal at a board meeting this week. Firefly will also take care of collecting, shipping, and delivering the bracelet.

A 140-foot symbol of Swiftie culture

The giant inflatable bracelet was first seen ahead of Swift’s three-night run at the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana. It spelled out “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” and was so big that forklifts were needed to hang it on the stadium’s facade.

Abby Jones, sales and marketing director at ASM New Orleans, came up with the idea for the massive bracelet just a month before Swift’s shows. After Swift’s team approved the idea, Jones worked with Miami-based artist Shawn Kolodny, who is known for making large inflatable art.

“It’s like a giant friendship bracelet bouncy house,” Kolodny told Nola.com. He shared that each bead is made of nylon and stands about seven feet tall.

Why the friendship bracelet matters to Swifties

The Taylor Swift friendship bracelet has become an important part of her fan community. It started with a lyric from Swift’s song You’re On Your Own Kid from her Midnights album, released in October 2022. The lyric says, “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Fans loved the idea and started making and trading beaded bracelets that spell out Swift’s songs, albums, and lyrics. This trend led to a 500% increase in bracelet sales at craft stores. Swift herself wears special versions of these bracelets.

Here’s how the friendship bracelet connects to Travis Kelce

Last Christmas, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce gave her a gold friendship bracelet worth over USD 6,000. The bracelet had 'TNT' on it, a nod to their initials.

The friendship bracelet also played a role in Swift and Kelce’s love story. In July 2023, Kelce said he once tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it before her Kansas City concert. He didn’t get the chance, but Swift heard about it later, and gave him another shot.

