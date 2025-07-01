Who is Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya? Here's everything about published author, assistant director and trained in Muay Thai

Superstar Mohanlal is undoubtedly not a new name for the Indian cinema audience, having an illustrious career spanning across decades. However, do you know about his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal?

Who is Vismaya Mohanlal?

Vismaya Mohanlal is the younger daughter of Mohanlal and his wife, Suchitra. The popular star kid was born on March 27, 1991, in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala. While staying out of the public eye, similar to her elder brother Pranav, she is a published author of the book Grains of Stardust.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, the book is a collection of poems and paintings made by her, which was made available for the audience on February 14, 2021, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

While credited as a talented painter and brilliant in poetry, the popular star kid made her foray into Malayalam cinema alongside her father. In the superstar’s debut and possibly only directorial film, Barroz, she was seen working as an assistant director.

The movie, released in theaters on December 25, 2024, was a 3D children’s fantasy film. While it may not have fared well on the big screen, the film managed to earn praise for its 3D effects and cinematography.

What did Mohanlal have to say about Vismaya’s interest in cinema?

In an early interview, reported by Kerala Kaumudi, Mohanlal highlighted that neither of his children has ever shown interest in cinema. As far as he and his wife are concerned, they have allowed their kids to pursue their own dreams and interests.

Advertisement

The superstar once stated how similar to his son Pranav, Vismaya also tends to lead a private life, traveling with her brother and other friends.

Moving ahead, it seems that Mohanlal’s only daughter will be making a launch in Malayalam cinema soon. In an official update, Aashirvad Cinemas has announced the starkid’s debut film titled Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

Official announcement of Thudakkam:

Furthermore, Vismaya also once made the headlines after undergoing an impressive weight-loss transformation. In a post shared by herself, Vismaya appeared to have shed 22 kgs with rigorous training in Muay Thai at Koh Samui, Thailand.

ALSO READ: When Nayanthara said she does not have friends in industry: ‘I reserve personal connections’