Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything to Know About Sci-Fi Epic

Amazon MGM Studios is bringing Andy Weir’s bestselling sci-fi novel Project Hail Mary to the big screen, with Ryan Gosling leading the cast. The movie is set to hit theaters nationwide on March 20, 2026.

In Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher who becomes an unlikely astronaut. As Earth faces extinction because the sun and other stars are dying, Grace is sent on a solo mission to find answers in deep space, as per USA Today.

“I put the not in astronaut,” Gosling’s character jokes in the trailer released on June 30. “I’ve never done anything. I’ve never done a space walk. I can’t even moonwalk.”

A story of friendship and survival

On his mission, Grace befriends an alien he names Rocky. Gosling adds humor in the trailer, saying, “So I met an alien. He’s kind of growing on me. At least he’s not growing IN me. Which was a concern for a little while.”

The plot follows Grace as he wakes up on the spaceship Hail Mary, with no memory of his mission. As he remembers why he’s there, he tries to stop the mysterious force draining the sun’s energy.

“It’s an insanely ambitious story, expansive in scope,” Gosling said at CinemaCon in April. “Literally, we tried to put it on a TV once. It didn’t fit.”

Who’s joining Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary?

The film has an impressive cast. Joining Gosling are Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Ken Leung (Industry), Liz Kingsman, James Ortiz, James Wright, and Robert James Smith.

The movie is directed by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, The Spider-Verse Franchise) and adapted by Drew Goddard, who also wrote The Martian screenplay.

Here’s how Project Hail Mary connects to The Martian

Project Hail Mary is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel. Weir’s earlier book, The Martian, became a hit movie starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott. Like The Martian, Project Hail Mary mixes hard science with humor and suspense.

Fans might spot similarities to films like Sunshine and Netflix’s Spaceman too. Gosling previously starred in First Man as astronaut Neil Armstrong, so he’s no stranger to space movies.

