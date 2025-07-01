Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collections for Metro In Dino, Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Superman and other movies

July 2025 is shaping up to be a spectacular month for theatres, with a diverse mix of Hollywood giants and Bollywood biggies releasing. From action-packed sequels to heartfelt dramas, the box office is buzzing with anticipation.

Pinkvilla Predicts The Opening Day Collection Of Upcoming Movie Releases In India

Pinkvilla predicts the opening day collections for ten major releases:- Jurassic World: Rebirth, Metro... In Dino, Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Nikita Roy, Saiyaara, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Son of Sardaar 2. We are also adding the August release, War 2, for the sheer size of film that it is.

July 4, 2025: Jurassic World: Rebirth, Metro In Dino

The month starts with a clash of titans. Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, brings high-octane dinosaur action. Directed by Gareth Edwards, its global appeal and holiday release should drive crowds. An opening of Rs 9.50 to Rs 10.50 crore can sure be expected.

Metro...In Dino, Anurag Basu's anthology with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and many others, explores urban romance. Its nostalgic tie to Life in a Metro, and Pritam’s music should earn it Rs 3.25 - 3.75 crore net. Had it not been delayed so much, and had it not released in such a busy release season, it could have opened to Rs 6 crore or more.

July 11, 2025: Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik

A triple clash follows. Superman, directed by James Gunn with David Corenswet, rides on DC’s hype. The predictions for the movie are still at a conservative Rs 7.50 - 8.50 crore net, since it is the most word-of-mouth dependent movie of the summer.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, should appeal to emotional audiences. It is pegged to collect Rs 1.50 - 2 crore net and then grow if word of mouth is favourable.

Maalik, a crime drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, is expected to draw Rs 3.00 - 3.50 crore net, with its intense narrative.

July 18, 2025: Nikita Roy, Saiyaara, Tanvi The Great

Nikita Roy, a thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and directed by Kush S. Sinha, releases on July 18. It is running low on buzz and it may barely net Rs 20 - 25 lakh on its opening day.

Saiyaara, a romantic drama with debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, backed by Mohit Suri’s direction and hit music, is predicted to earn a reasonable Rs 3.25 - 3.75 crore net.

Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great seems promising but the film lacks the star power, thrill and excitement to fill theatres. An opening day of Rs 20 - 25 lakh net is what is expected, as for now.

July 25, 2025: Fantastic Four: First Steps, Son of Sardaar 2

The final July week sees Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s reboot with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, bringing the MCU excitement back. A decent Rs 7.00 - 8.00 crore net is expected from the biggie.

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, offers action-comedy and Devgn’s mass appeal. The pre-release units so far suggest an opening of around Rs 8.50 - 9.50 crore net. This would be seen as a low start for a sequel to a hit film.

August 14, 2025: War 2

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and NTR Jr, is a YRF spy universe juggernaut directed by Ayan Mukerji. With massive hype, it’s set to rake in Rs 57.5-58.50 crore net on its opening day. It has the potential to break the highest single day collections record on 15th August.

The India Net Opening Day Prediction Of The Abovementioned Movies Is As Under

Date Movie Net Opening Day July 4 Jurassic World: Rebirth Rs 9.50 - 10.50 crore July 4 Metro... In Dino Rs 3.50 - 4 crore July 11 Superman Rs 7.50 - 8.50 crore July 11 Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Rs 1.50 - 2.00 crore July 11 Maalik Rs 3.00 - 3.50 crore July 18 Nikita Roy Rs 20 - 25 lakh July 18 Saiyaara Rs 3.25 - 3.75 crore July 18 Tanvi The Great Rs 20 - 25 lakh July 25 Fantastic 4: First Steps Rs 7.00 - 8.00 crore July 25 Son Of Sardaar 2 Rs 8.50 - 9.50 crore August 14 War 2 Rs 57.50 - 58.50 crore

The Unconsidered Films

There are a couple of films in the mix, like Param Sundari and Dhadak 2, whose release dates are still not clear to most. Once there is clarity regarding the same, they will be added in the next Pinkvilla Predicts feature. Also, other industry releases have not been considered.

