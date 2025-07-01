Bollywood actress trolled for her recent cosmetic surgery mishap joins Chiranjeevi for special role in Vishwambhara?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is anticipated to bring a never-seen-before spectacle with his next release, Vishwambhara. The movie is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and stars Trisha Krishnan as the lead actress. Recently, the makers dismissed all speculation about a delay in the film and assured that the wait would be worth it for the audience, as the film is extremely promising.

And now, a latest report suggests that another new entrant has joined the cast of the movie for a special role.

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara to get a special dance number by THIS actress?

A recent MoneyControl report reveals that Vishwambhara will showcase a powerful dance number by Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. She will pair up for the first time opposite Chiranjeevi, and her glittering presence in the track will ultimately give the movie a pan-India appeal.

The portal quoted a source close to the development that said, “We have been looking for someone special to be part of this song, which is an absolute dance number, and we think Mouni is the best choice. This is the only song that has been pending out of the entire film, and we are sure her debut in the South is going to be a blast."

Mouni Roy was recently trolled over claims of cosmetic surgery gone wrong

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy, a popular face in Bollywood, stirred headlines recently after her pictures from a recent event fueled rumors about a probable cosmetic surgery. Moreover, netizens reprimanded those responsible for the treatment going wrong, as there were visibly drastic changes, especially on her forehead.

Later on, when asked about the same, the actress responded to a paparazzi saying, “Kuch nahin. Dekhti hee nahi. Let everyone do their job… I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others, and if you find happiness in that, so be it."

Vishwambhara promotions and release date update

Coming back to the movie, all eyes are on the next big update from the makers of Vishwambhara about the film. Amid strong buzz from netizens that the project had been put on hold, the makers recently clarified that it was untrue and the movie was well on its way to completion.

They assured that the promotional spree will begin shortly after and that the release date will be announced as well.

