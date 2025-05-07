Love Scout star Lee Jun Hyuk joins talks for playing exorcist teacher in supernatural drama Awakening

Good news for Lee Jun Hyuk fans! The actor, known for his roles in crime and thriller dramas, may be set to return to the small screen in a completely new genre. According to a report by iMBC Entertainment on May 7, Lee Jun Hyuk is currently in discussions to join the cast of SBS's upcoming supernatural drama. The drama is titled Awakening.

Advertisement

Awakening, which blends fantasy and occult elements, will follow mysterious and eerie incidents that unfold within a high school setting. Early reports suggest that Lee Jun Hyuk has been offered the lead role. He would portray a teacher who also happens to be an exorcist, dealing with the paranormal events surrounding his students. This marks an exciting shift for Lee Jun Hyuk, who is best known for his roles in suspenseful, intense dramas and thriller series.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more details since news of his potential involvement began circulating. Previously, in an interview following the conclusion of his SBS drama Love Scout, Lee Jun Hyuk expressed a growing interest in exploring new genres. “I'd like to try acting in things like exorcisms or supernatural phenomena,” he said. “(In my work so far) I've caught a lot of people, so how about catching a ghost this time?”

This revelation only fueled excitement among his fans. They are thrilled at the possibility of seeing their favorite actor dive into a new, more supernatural realm of storytelling. Lee Jun Hyuk's versatile acting career has seen him play a wide range of roles, from intense dramas like Vigilante and Dark Hole to psychological thrillers such as 365: Repeat the Year. He has also earned recognition for his roles in films like Along with the Gods, The Roundup: No Way Out, Firefighter, and No Mercy. All of which contributed to his growing popularity in both the drama and film industries.

Advertisement

While the news has sparked a wave of anticipation, it is important to note that no official statement has been made by either the production company or Lee Jun Hyuk’s agency. His confirmed participation in Awakening is still pending. Sources say the actor and the production team are still in talks.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for official casting announcements to confirm whether he will officially sign on to the project. The series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated dramas of the year. With Lee Jun Hyuk’s potential involvement, it could be a game-changer for both the actor and the genre.

Are you excited about the possibility of Lee Jun Hyuk starring in Awakening? Lee Jun Hyuk is reportedly in talks to star as a ghost-hunting teacher in upcoming supernatural K-drama Awakening. As we await official confirmation, tell us: Are you excited about his potential casting? Vote below! Absolutely! Can’t wait to see him in a supernatural role Curious, but waiting for official confirmation Not really interested in the drama I’d rather see him in a thriller or action role

ALSO READ: Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk says Indian films make him happy; gives shoutout to Oscar-winning RRR