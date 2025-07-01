When Nayanthara said she does not have friends in industry: ‘I reserve personal connections’

Nayanthara is a powerhouse of incredible talent and is one of the most sought-after actresses. Known for some of her fearless statements and choices, the actress has risen up to pan-Indian fame over the years.

However, having spent so many years in the film industry, the diva has never made any personal connections or friends among people she has worked with. In one of her older revelations, the Jawan actress had spilled beans on the same.

Advertisement

Why does Nayanthara not have friends from the film industry?

Previously, in an old interview with Kairali TV, Nayanthara revealed the reason behind why she has never made any genuine friendships with people from the movie industry. The actress explained how she could never make any solid friendships because she does not work with the same people on every film.

In her words: “It's hard to build and maintain close friendships in the industry, mainly because we don't work with the same people on every film. Once a shoot wraps and we say our goodbyes, we might only see each other occasionally at events or parties."

Nayanthara spills beans on a handful of genuine friends she has

In the same breath, the Mookuthi Amman star highlighted that so far in her life, there’s only been a handful of genuine friends which she has and to whom she gives a lot of value.

Advertisement

She feels those are the only people genuinely her friends since they know everything about her and will always show up whenever she is in need.

Nayanthara said, “I maintain only professional relationships with my colleagues in the industry. I reserve personal connections for people I know well. I give a lot of value to friendship.”

She added, “In life, I may have only two or three people who know me very well and whom I can genuinely call friends. They know everything about me. They're the kind of people who would show up immediately if I ever needed anything.”

Nayanthara’s work front

Coming to her work front, the actress is currently busy with a lot of projects. After her last stint in the Netflix movie Test, she now has Yash’s multi-starrer movie Toxic-A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups.

She is pairing up with Chiranjeevi in Mega 157 and is also sharing the screen space with Mohanlal and Mammootty’s film Patriot.

Advertisement

Additionally, some of her other upcoming projects include Rakkayie, Mookuthi Amman 2, Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Hi, co-starring Kavin.

ALSO READ: Bollywood actress trolled for her recent cosmetic surgery mishap joins Chiranjeevi for special role in Vishwambhara?