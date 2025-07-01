Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Weekend Box Office Prediction: Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur movie gears up for a blazing USD 300 million plus start

Jurassic World: Rebirth is gearing up to unleash its prehistoric might at the box office. Early projections suggest a robust domestic opening of USD 130 - 150 million over its five-day debut during the July 4th holiday weekend. Internationally, the Scarlett Johansson film is expected to rake in an impressive USD 170 - 190 million, for a global weekend cume of USD 300 - 340 million. These figures signal a strong start for the latest chapter in the beloved dinosaur franchise. The big question is whether the dinosaur film can break into the USD 1 billion club, much like its predicessors.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Gears Up For A USD 300 Million Plus Global Start; The Franchise Shall Continue To Find Love

The Jurassic World series has long been a juggernaut, with a loyal fanbase that turns out in droves regardless of critical reception. From the record-shattering USD 1.67 billion of 2015’s Jurassic World to the USD 1 billion haul of 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, despite lukewarm reviews, reiterates why these films are critic-proof. Fans don’t just watch for nuanced storytelling; they come for the awe-inspiring spectacle of dinosaurs stomping across the screen.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Has Some Very Stiff Theatrical Competition

The enduring appeal of the franchise ensures that even in a worst-case scenario, Rebirth, with its USD 180 million budget, will likely break even theatrically, securing a solid foundation for Universal Pictures. However, the road to a billion dollars has its fair share of challenges. July 2025 is a battleground, with F1, Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps vying for audience attention. Superman particularly could dent the dinosaur epic’s momentum in its second weekend, as it competes for premium screens.

Despite this stiff competition, Jurassic World: Rebirth has unique advantages. Its July 4th release offers a prime holiday slot, giving families and casual moviegoers a reason to flock to theaters. The franchise’s universal appeal promises strong international numbers, with early pre-sales in markets like China showing promise. The film’s fresh cast, led by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, could rekindle excitement for audiences craving a return to the franchise’s thrilling roots.

Can Jurassic World: Rebirth Hit A Billion?

Reaching USD 1 billion globally will hinge on word-of-mouth and staying power. The previous trilogy saw diminishing returns, with Dominion earning USD 300 million less than Fallen Kingdom and USD 600 million less than the original Jurassic World (2015). Yet, Rebirth's early tracking shows high audience interest, outpacing competitors in awareness and anticipation. If it delivers heart-pounding action and memorable dinosaur moments, it could defy the franchise’s downward trend and approach the billion-dollar milestone. Even if it falls short, landing in the USD 800 - 900 million range would still be seen as a win.

Jurassic World In Indian Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits Indian screens on 4th July, 2025. Tickets for the same are available, as we speak.

