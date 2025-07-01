Justin Bieber and Hailey Dance Off Divorce Rumors at Martin Garrix’s LA Show, Don’t Miss Singer's Sweet Act for Wife

Justin and Hailey Bieber are putting breakup rumors to rest, at least for now. The couple was seen dancing closely at Martin Garrix’s concert at L.A. State Historic Park on Sunday night, looking happy and carefree despite weeks of speculation about their marriage.

A fan-shot TikTok video, which quickly went viral, shows Justin and Hailey in what appears to be a VIP area. Justin ditched his shirt and wrapped his arm around Hailey while she smiled and danced to the beat. Many fans say the clip is proof they’re still very much together.

Concert clip shuts down divorce talks

The sighting comes after rumors that the couple might be heading for a split. Justin recently reposted a video of a man joking about giving a “b*tch” the silent treatment. “B**h, if you giving me a silent treatment, at least tell me why! I have anxiety and I have overthinking,” the man says in the clip. “Left and right, they go hand in hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error! Now you cheated!”

Some fans thought Justin Bieber was hinting at problems with Hailey. Adding fuel to the fire, Dr. Drew told TMZ that one of Justin’s recent outbursts made him think there was “definitely trouble bubbling behind the scenes,” as per TMZ.

Here’s why fans think there’s still trouble

Hailey was also seen walking around New York City without her wedding ring, sparking even more rumors that their marriage was on the rocks. Pictures showing Hailey without her ring have circulated widely on social media, adding to the speculation.

Despite this, the couple’s appearance at Martin Garrix’s show seemed to tell a different story. Both looked relaxed and in sync, dancing and laughing together as fans watched, as per TMZ.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have faced split rumors before. The celebrity couple has often dealt with stories about trouble in paradise. Photos or videos that show them arguing or appearing distant quickly make headlines, feeding more gossip about their relationship.

This latest concert video might calm some of that noise, at least for now. After all, actions speak louder than social media posts.

As of now, Justin and Hailey haven’t directly addressed the breakup rumors. For now, fans can only judge by what they see, and at Martin Garrix’s show, the Biebers looked more united than divided.

