Watch: WayV members make us believe in 'Miracle' in the new track video from NCT 2021’s 'Universe'

NCT's subunit WayV has dropped the track video for 'Miracle' from NCT’s upcoming album Universe' which releases on December 14. This album consists of a total of 13 songs in various genres, including the double title songs 'Universe’ and 'Beautiful'. NCT have already revealed NCT Dream's 'Dreaming', and fans can expect NCT U's 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' on December 10.

'Miracle' is an English-language track decorated with the members' stunning visuals and excellent dance choreography. 'Miracle' is a medium R&B pop song with attractive vocals that goes beyond falsetto and rap. The lyrics revolve around the idea of not wanting to hold back in a relationship, believing in its infinite possibilities. Ten, Kun and Xiaojun's trendy and harmonious vocals are reminiscent of the 2000s R&B and Yangyang and Henderey's rap just adds to the charm of the hip track!

You can watch the MV below:

Meanwhile, MAMA officially announced that NCT would be premiering 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball),' the title track of their upcoming full-group album 'Universe,' at the award ceremony next week. 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball),' which will be sung by Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, YangYang, and Shotaro, will be pre-released on December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) four days before the release of NCT’s third studio album on December 14. The following day, the nine NCT members will take the stage at the 2021 MAMA to perform the song for the first time. We are super stoked!

