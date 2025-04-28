Park Ji Hoon's Weak Hero Class 2 ranks No. 1 in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines and more after Netflix debut: Report

Weak Hero Class 2 premiered globally on Netflix on April 25 (Friday) and generated huge buzz. Not just domestically, the action thriller was well-received in several foreign countries, like Thailand and Malaysia and, ranking No. 1, as reported on the fan discussion forum Pannchoa. The series made waves right after its OTT debut and is expected to chart well in the entire week. It has been ranked among the top 10 in as many as 11 countries.

Advertisement

Weak Hero Class 2, starring Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Lee Jun Young and Bae Na Ra in pivotal roles, won fans' hearts with its perfect blend of heartwarming friendship, intense action and healing from past scars. The series received wider attention since transitioning from the platform of its first season's release, Wavve, to the OTT giant Netflix. A month before the season 2 premiere, its season 1 was dropped on Netflix as well, creating greater anticipation for the next part's release. A day after Weak Hero Class 2's release, it rose to No. 1 among Netflix shows in the home country.

Besides South Korea, the series was also reportedly the most-watched Netflix show in 6 other countries– India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore. It is still holding strong in the first place in India. The high school bullying drama, known for its gripping portrayal of extreme brutality, met expectations and resonated with audiences worldwide. It secured top 10 spots in multiple countries, including second place in France and Hong Kong, third place in Taiwan, and sixth place in the UK.

Advertisement

Fans were overjoyed by the show's unexpected breakthrough in the UK, with comments such as "Wow how did they enter the charts in the UK?" and "UK? Oh they are doing pretty well." Another fan wrote in Pannchoa, "As expected of Weak Hero", indicating that they already predicted the drama's worldwide success. Notably, Weak Hero Class 1 also ranked among top 10 in several countries after its Netflix release on March 25. Fans loved both the seasons of the series and are eagerly looking forward to a potential season 3 announcement.

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 2 Ending Explained: Was Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun's gang able to defeat Baek Jin's Union? Exploring Season 3 possibility