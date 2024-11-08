WEi's Kim Jun Seo, Cha Sun Hyung, Cha Jung Woo, and Kim Ho Young to lead new BL drama Secret Relationship

A fresh, exciting project is on the horizon for BL drama fans! Playlist Studio, in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and Fuji Television, has officially announced their upcoming series, Secret Relationship (working title), a new BL drama adapted from a popular Kakao Webtoon. The highly anticipated drama is set to bring a heartwarming and intricate romance to the screen, featuring rising stars like WEi’s Kim Jun Seo, Cha Sun Hyung, Cha Jung Woo, and Kim Ho Young.

The storyline of Secret Relationship revolves around the complex love lives of co-workers in a professional setting. The drama aims to capture the emotional intensity and delicate nuances of its source material, exploring the tangled web of secret feelings, unexpected relationships, and the journey of self-discovery amidst the backdrop of a typical office environment.

WEi’s Kim Jun Seo has been cast as Da On, a bright and cheerful character who finds himself caught in a confusing yet thrilling romance at work. Known for his charismatic on-stage presence and budding acting career, Jun Seo is expected to bring refreshing energy to the role, marking an exciting new chapter for the idol-turned-actor.

Cha Sun Hyung will portray Sung Hyun, a reserved and stoic figure who struggles with expressing his emotions. Having previously made an impression with his strong performances, Sun Hyung is poised to showcase a new side of his talent in this nuanced role. His agency, Respect Entertainment, has confirmed his participation, expressing confidence in his ability to convey the complex emotions of the character.

Cha Jung Woo takes on the role of Soo Hyun, a dependable and sincere co-worker who plays a key part in the unfolding love story. Lastly, Kim Ho Young will play Jae Min, a carefree yet mysterious character whose involvement in office relationships adds an intriguing layer of tension and excitement.

Secret Relationship will begin filming from November 9 onwards and is slated for a premiere in the first quarter of 2025. The production team has promised to deliver a faithful adaptation of the webtoon, focusing on the intricate emotions and the dynamic chemistry between the characters. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to an engaging and emotionally charged story brought to life by this talented ensemble cast. Stay tuned for more updates on this captivating new drama!

