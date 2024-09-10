What Comes After Love poster: Lee Se Young-Sakaguchi Kentaro's love is unchanged with flow of time even after they part ways

What Comes After Love is a much-awaited romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. Fans eagerly anticipate the release as the star cast comes together with the talented crew for this project based on a novel. The story revolves around two former lovers who parted ways due to the realities of life but unexpectedly reunited after 5 years.

On September 10, Coupang Play dropped new posters for their upcoming series What Comes After Love. In the posters, Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi look away from each other but there is still an attraction between them. Something stops the two characters from fully moving on. The caption on the poster reads, 'Do you believe that love remains unchanged?'

See the poster for What Comes after Love featuring Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi below.

What Comes After Love will premiere on September 27. It will include 6 episodes and air every Friday. Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram, and Nakamura Anne will be taking on the main roles in the series.

The series is adapted from the novel written by Gong Ji Young and the Japanese author Tsuji Hitonar. Moon Hyun Sang has directed the project. He is also known for films like Seoul Vibe and As One. What Comes After Love will mark his first drama.

Advertisement

The series will tell the story of a Korean woman, Choi Hong, who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man, Aoki Jungo, and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years, when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly meet each other face-to-face.

ALSO READ: 7 Korean dramas like Playful Kiss to binge for a romantic evening