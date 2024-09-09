7 Korean dramas like Playful Kiss to binge for a romantic evening

Korean dramas like Playful Kiss are quintessential examples of the romance genre, and while it is a unique and standout series, many other shows have since embraced similar tropes. Playful Kiss took the Hallyu wave by storm with its charming blend of romance and comedy. The series stars Kim Hyun Joong as Baek Seung Jo, a high-achieving student with a very high IQ, and Jung So Min as Oh Ha Ni, who, despite her poor grades, has a big heart. The initial clash between Seung Jo and Ha Ni eventually evolves into a deep and heartfelt connection.

Playful Kiss is based on a Japanese manga and a Taiwanese drama adaptation. It quickly garnered a large international fan base, drawing viewers familiar with the engaging storyline. The series’ over-the-top scenes and classic K-drama tropes offered a comforting and swoon-worthy watch. Fans also enjoyed seeing Kim Hyun Joong and Jung So Min in their early acting careers, adding to the show's charm.

7 Korean dramas like Playful Kiss to watch

1. Boys Over Flowers

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2009

Genre: Romance, comedy

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Boys Over Flowers is a K-drama that requires no introduction for long-time fans and is a perfect addition to the watchlist for those new to Korean dramas.

Boys Over Flowers follows the story of Jan Di (played by Koo Hye Sun), an ordinary girl from a middle-class family who runs a small dry-cleaning business. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she saves a student from a suicide attempt due to severe bullying at the prestigious Shinhwa High School. As a gesture of gratitude for her heroic act, Jan Di is awarded a swimming scholarship to the school.

Although Jan Di is initially grateful for her scholarship, her life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters the notorious F4 boys at Shinhwa High School. The F4 consists of Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho), the leader and heir to the Shinhwa Group, Yoon Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), the grandson of a former South Korean president, So Yi Jung (Kim Bum), whose family owns the largest art museum in South Korea, and Song Woo Bin (Kim Joon), whose family runs the country’s largest construction company.

As Jan Di gets to know these influential boys, she discovers the complexities behind their bad-boy personas and begins to fall in love with one of them. At the same time, Jun Pyo struggles to resist his own growing feelings for her.

2. My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Shin Min Ah and more

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy

Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi), an aspiring action star, accidentally frees a mythical nine-tailed fox named Mi Ho (Shin Min Ah). They agree to help each other out: Dae Woong will assist Mi Ho in becoming human, while Mi Ho will lend him her powerful fox bead. As they work together, they begin to fall deeply for each other. However, they soon discover that their relationship is not favored by fate, and a heartbreaking twist awaits them.

This charming drama blends fantasy and folklore with a deeply human story of love and sacrifice. While the mythical elements are enchanting, it's the genuine emotions and personal stakes that make the storyline resonate. Plus, Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah have such undeniable on-screen chemistry that you'll find yourself grinning every time they're together.

3. Heartstrings

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jung Yong Hwa and more

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2011

Genre: Romance, comedy, musical

Lee Shin (Jung Yong Hwa) is the charismatic lead vocalist and guitarist of the band The Stupid, studying modern music. Meanwhile, Lee Kyu Won (Park Shin Hye) is dedicated to traditional Korean music and plays the gayageum, a classic Korean instrument. Although their initial encounters are rocky, Kyu Won finds herself falling for Lee Shin. However, he's preoccupied with someone else and initially oblivious to her feelings. By the time he realizes what he’s missing, Kyu Won faces a tough choice between her career and her budding romance.

An apt title, Heartstrings reflects the way both leads are connected through their mastery of string instruments. This feel-good series beautifully blends traditional and modern music, weaving a love story against a backdrop of school rivalries, peer pressure, and the clash between talent and mediocrity. With its engaging drama and an irresistible soundtrack, the show keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

4. A Love So Beautiful

Cast: Kim Yo Han, So Joo Yeon, Yeo Hoe Hyun and more

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, comedy

Nothing says fun and light like a high school rom-com, and A Love So Beautiful delivers just that. This series is a remake of the popular 2017 Chinese drama of the same name. With its straightforward, adorable storyline, each 25-minute episode is a delightful and easy watch, offering a charming escape from a year filled with intense thrillers and emotionally charged dramas. It’s the perfect feel-good break you need!

Fans might recognize the setup: Shin Sol Yi (So Ju Yeon) is a bright and cheerful girl who harbors a crush on Cha Heon (Kim Yo Han), an aloof and studious boy. The drama follows their journey from adolescence into adulthood. While there’s a love triangle, the stakes remain low, making for a light-hearted watch. The main couple is utterly adorable, and the supporting characters are earnest and endearing. If you’re looking for a drama that’s easy on the brain and full of cute moments, A Love So Beautiful is the perfect feel-good choice.

5. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Krystal Jung, Kim Ji Won and more

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, comedy

On the surface, Kim Tan’s (Lee Min Ho) life seems like a dream come true. As the heir to the powerful Empire Group conglomerate, he appears to have it all. However, he constantly lives in the shadow of his older brother, who even sends him to the U.S. to secure the business for himself.

But Kim Tan’s move to America takes an unexpected turn when he meets Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), who is there searching for her sister. Their initial bickering quickly turns into something more heartfelt, and Kim Tan finds himself falling for her—unaware that she’s the daughter of his family’s housekeeper back in South Korea. When Kim Tan’s fiancée arrives from Korea to bring him back, he faces a difficult choice: pursue his newfound love or return to his preordained life.

6. Princess Hours

Cast: Eun Hye Yun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Jeong Hoon, Song Ji Hyo and more

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2006

Genre: Romance, comedy

Yoon Eun Hye stars as Shin Chae Kyung, a regular high school girl who unexpectedly finds herself in an arranged marriage with the wealthy and charming Lee Shin (Ju Ji Hoon). Initially, Lee Shin isn’t fond of Chae Kyung, which makes her feel quite self-conscious. However, as the series progresses, Lee Shin begins to recognize his true feelings for her, leading to a heartfelt and emotional journey that will definitely tug at your heartstrings.

This blend of modern and historical elements is widely regarded as a classic show like Playful Kiss. The romance between Chae Kyung and Lee Shin offers all the hallmarks of a great K-drama OTP. While their relationship begins on a rocky note, their gradual realization of their love for each other is incredibly heartwarming. Plus, you get to spot some current Hallyu stars in their early roles, adding fun to the experience.

7. Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara and more

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, comedy, thriller

Prosecutor Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook) tries to distance himself from Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), despite their frequent encounters. Ji Wook once defended Bong Hee when she was wrongfully accused of her boyfriend's murder, an event that tarnished his reputation and led him to become a disgruntled personal lawyer. Although Bong Hee has feelings for him, Ji Wook goes out of his way to avoid her. However, as danger draws closer, the two find themselves protecting each other and gradually falling in love.

Ji Chang Wook’s dramas always seem to capture hearts, and this series is no exception! One of the standout aspects is watching Eun Bong Hee’s journey as she falls for Noh Ji Wook, who, despite his reluctance, ends up head over heels for her. Their sweet romance is a major highlight. Nam Ji Hyun brings warmth and charm to her role as Bong Hee, whose blend of recklessness, cuteness, and sass makes her endearing.

Choi Tae Joon also delivers a memorable performance, skillfully hiding his character’s true nature behind a humorous facade. With Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun’s sizzling chemistry, their on-screen romance offers plenty of toe-curling moments.

The series mentioned above are Korean dramas like Playful Kiss which share similar charm and tropes, each adding its unique elements for a full binge-worthy experience. Playful Kiss is often considered a gateway for newcomers to the K-drama world, setting a standard for many subsequent series with its endearing storyline and classic K-drama elements.

