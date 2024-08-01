What is PPULBATU? Know about TXT's self-created characters, what they mean, design elements and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled their self-created characters PPULBATU to represent each of the members. The adorable characters have some resemblance to their designated members be it in looks or personality.

In the past, my K-pop idols have released their official characters like BTS' BT21, Stray Kids' Skzoo and Monsta X's Tutuckgom. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has also finally created their characters.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER reveal their cute characters

On July 31, TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced their adorable characters PPULBATU, also known as PLUS X TOGETHER. PPULBATU are characters which are personally co-designed by the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The name stands for the joy and happiness amplified when together and carries the meaning, PLUS X TOGETHER. The characters include CHOI YONG MEONG, HWANG CHOON, BAMGEUT, DA GO NYANG, HHM NYA RING. Each of these characters have their unique charms and personalities.

Get to know TOMORROW X TOGETHER's characters

Choi Yong Meong

Choi Yong Meong represents Soobin, the leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Choi Yong Meong is a cute dog. Just like how Soobin looks like a cute puppy, this character also has also shares some of his facial features. Choi Yong Meong likes to play games.

Hwang Choon

Hwang Choon is a fox who sports a duck costume. This character enjoys singing. Just like Yeonjun, Hwang Choon also has a strong and confident personality. Foxes are often associated with trickery and being cunning while ducks represent love in South Korean culture.

Bamgeut

Bamgeut represents Beomgyu. Bamgeut is probably a bear who wears the mask of a puppy. The character likes to sleep and listening to music. The character's eyes resemble Beomgyu's. Also, just like the idol, Bamget has a bright personality and likes to make people happy.

Da Go Nyang

Taehyun is represented by Da Go Nyang. The character is a cat with a squirrel's tail with a great physique. It likes to exercise and build muscles. Da Go Nyang also enjoys desserts. Unlike its body, Da Go Nyang's face and personality have an innocent charm.

Hhm Nya Ring

Hhm Nya Ring is a shy angel who looks like a vampire. Just like Huening Kai, the character wears a cat hoodie and has soft bangs over his forehead. The character only has one wing and the other was lost when he fell. The hoodie he wears changes according to his emotions.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic. Some of their hits include Chasing That Feeling, Deja Vu, I Know I Love You and more.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. Their innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

