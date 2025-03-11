Wheesung's death: 2AM’s Jo Kwon, Changmin, Paloalto and more mourn singer's sudden passing at 43

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead in his Seoul residence on Monday, March 10, by a family member. At the time of his passing, Wheesung was 43 years old, having succumbed to cardiac arrest, as reported by K-media outlet JoongAng Ilbo. The shocking news left his family, fans and industry colleagues heartbroken. Many South Korean artists have mourned the untimely loss of the artist and expressed their condolences.

Members of 2AM, Jo Kwon and Changmin, took to social media on March 10 to express their grief over Wheesung's sudden passing. Changmin shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, referring to Wheesung as "an artist I really wanted to be like" and expressing his enduring memory of him, saying, "Rest in peace." Jo Kwon also paid his respects by sharing Wheesung's iconic song The Story I Couldn't Tell as a testament to the late singer's lasting musical legacy.

Rapper Verbal Jint expressed his grief regarding the R&B artist's passing by posting a solid black picture on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Every moment we shared was an honor and I’m grateful. You worked so hard. Rest in peace, Wheesung." VIBE member and TV personality Yun Min Soo shared a throwback video clip from a music program where he performed Toy’s That I Lived Briefly By Your Side with Wheesung on SBS’s music show Fantastic Duo.

Describing the social media post, he wrote, "Wheesung, sing and make music comfortably there. I won’t forget your clear and pure heart. Let’s meet again later and sing together again."

Rappers Hangzoo, Paloalto, Changmo, San E, entertainer Ha Ri Su and others also conveyed their condolences. Paoltoo shared a close bond with the deceased artist, saying, "He was an artist who was highly anticipated among R&B fans even before his debut." He called Wheesung's music a big part of my twenties and thanked him "for the memories." Changmo shared, "Thank you for having a great impact on my life with your amazing music. Rest in peace." Referring to him as "hyung" (older brother), San E wrote, "Rest in peace."

Ha Ri Su also paid his respects by sharing a picture of the late artist.