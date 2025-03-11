Wheesung death: Police investigate possible s*icide and dr*g overdose in Korean RnB star’s passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to dr*g addiction and s*iside

South Korean R&B and ballad singer Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee Sung, was found dead at his home in Seoul on Monday evening. The singer, who had been a significant figure in the Korean music industry for over two decades, was 43 years old.

According to JoongAng Ilbo reports, emergency responders arrived at Wheesung’s residence in the Gwangjin District at approximately 6:29 p.m. after receiving a call from his family. He was discovered in a state of cardiac arrest, and despite medical intervention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, with possibilities of s*icide or dr*g overdose being considered. "There is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play," the police stated. “We are looking into details, such as whether he left a note." Moreover, Police indicated that a considerable amount of time had elapsed before his body was discovered. The exact circumstances leading to his passing remain unclear, and further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Born in February 1982, Wheesung was regarded as one of South Korea’s most talented vocalists, known for his deep, soulful voice and emotive ballads. He launched his solo career in 2002 with his debut album Like A Movie, which showcased his versatility as a singer-songwriter. Throughout his career, he released numerous hits, including Insomnia (2009) and Heartsore Story (2011). Many of his songs became classics in the genre, influencing a new generation of artists.

In recent years, Wheesung faced legal and personal challenges. In 2021, he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for the illegal use of propofol, an anesthetic commonly misused as a recreational drug. Between September and November 2019, he was found to have illegally obtained multiple prescriptions for the substance, spending approximately 6.5 million won (about 4,468 USD) in the process.

Advertisement

Prior to that, in 2020, he made headlines when he was found unconscious multiple times due to an overdose of etomidate, a sedative with effects similar to propofol. This raised concerns about his well-being, with many speculating that he had been struggling with personal issues for some time.

Despite facing personal struggles in recent years, Wheesung was preparing to return to the stage. He was scheduled to perform alongside fellow ballad singer KCM in a concert on March 15 in Daegu. Just a few days before his passing, on March 6, he posted on social media, writing, "Diet over. See you on March 15," expressing his excitement about the upcoming performance.

Fans had eagerly anticipated his return, hoping to see him reclaim his place in the music industry. His unexpected passing has left many in shock, with tributes pouring in from both fans and fellow musicians who admired his contributions to Korean R&B and ballads.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.