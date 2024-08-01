When BTS’ Jimin cheekily told Stray Kids’ Felix how he's 'not stealing' but reclaiming his fan

BTS’ Jimin is known for his funny comments and direct remarks that no one can escape from. In one video, Jimin sent out a voice message directly addressing Stray Kids’ Felix about a fan situation that made everyone laugh out loud. The instance has turned into a memorable moment that fans can often be seen recalling.

During Jimin’s solo debut in 2023, with the album FACE, he appeared in a YouTube concept video on PIXID’s channel where he posed as TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu’s fan. In the video, he met with his fandom, ARMY, and interacted with them fondly. However, one of the younger fans said that her first K-pop concert was by BTS. But as she grew up, she was more inclined towards Stray Kids, and her ultimate bias is Felix.

Surprised by the change in the young fan’s bias, Jimin took it upon himself to contact the rising star himself. Jimin sent a voice message to Flelix which said ““Yongbok-nim, it’s not that I’m stealing her from you. But she just left home (BTS fandom) for a while so I’m taking her back. Please understand [the situation].” The small interaction did not just make fans laugh but also turned into an adorable memory. It showcases how much Jimin values his fans and when it comes to ARMY, it means business!

Jimin made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist is set to appear in a travel show alongside Jungkook titled Are You Sure?! which will be released on August 8, 2024.

