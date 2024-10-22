When BTS’ Jin revealed he would ‘step away from entertainment industry’ if one of 7 members left

As we all know, the BTS members love each other immensely and do not shy away from expressing their love for each other. Once, Jin, the oldest member of the group, shared how he thought of leaving the entertainment industry if one of the members left the group. It showcases how much they all care about each other and their affection goes beyond career and success.

In 2023, BTS released the autobiographical book titled Beyond the Story, written by the members and Kang Myeong Seok. Translated into English by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, the book is a walkthrough of all major milestones and important aspects of their career. The members discussed various moments of their careers and delved deep into a few important instances.

In the book, Jin shared his thoughts, expressing that BTS is made up of seven members, and he believed the group couldn’t remain intact if even one member left. He explained that, from his perspective, if anyone were to depart, he would step away from the entertainment industry altogether and pursue a different career path. This touched the fans’ hearts and truly displayed how close the seven of them are to each other.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. He is all set to release his first solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

