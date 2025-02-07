When Life Gives You Tangerines 1st teaser OUT: Park Bo Gum becomes a rock in IU’s free-spirited life; watch

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming K-drama starring IU and Park Bo Gum in the leading roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, the show has dropped its first teaser, showcasing the complicated dynamic between the characters. The plot follows two completely different individuals and how their lives intertwine along the way.

On February 7, 2025, the production team of When Life Gives You Tangerines released the highly anticipated first teaser, featuring IU as Ae Sun and Park Bo Gum as Gwan Sik. The video kicks off with Ae Sun bickering with Gwan Sik’s grandmother in a bustling market, boldly declaring that she has no interest in him. As the teaser unfolds, their love-hate dynamic takes center stage—Ae Sun pushes him away, yet somehow, she can’t seem to let him go.

One standout moment shows the two holding hands warmly despite their constant squabbles, hinting at their playful and endearing relationship. Gwan Sik reassures her, saying, “I’ll handle everything,” as he continually supports Ae Sun in fulfilling her dream of becoming a poet. The clip ends with Ae Sun’s reflective words: “Some faced the ‘No, thank you’ days without retreating,” adding to the excitement for the unexpected journey ahead.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is brought to life by renowned screenwriter Lim Sang Chun, known for Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms, alongside director Kim Won Seok, whose acclaimed works include Misaeng, Signal, and My Mister.

The series follows the adventurous journeys of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik as they navigate life amid the ever-changing landscapes of Jeju Island. IU takes on the role of Ae Sun, a spirited and defiant young woman, while Park Bo Gum portrays Gwan Sik, a reserved yet dependable presence by her side.

Set to premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix, the 16-episode drama will unfold in four thematic acts—spring, summer, fall, and winter. New episodes will be released every Friday, with four episodes debuting each week. The series will conclude on March 28, 2025.