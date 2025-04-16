When Life Gives You Tangerines Reunion: Here's how IU, Kim Seon Ho and more supported Park Hae Joon, actor playing Gwansik

In a heartwarming and unexpected moment that set social media ablaze, the cast of the hit Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines reunited at the VIP premiere of Yadang: The Snitch on April 15, sending fans into a frenzy of joy. The premiere, held at Megabox COEX in Seoul’s Samseong-dong, celebrated the launch of director Hwang Byung Guk’s gritty new crime thriller starring Park Hae Joon. But what many initially thought would be a standard red-carpet event quickly turned into a mini-reunion that tugged at the hearts of drama lovers everywhere.

Advertisement

Though the guest list was already a who’s-who of Korean entertainment, with the likes of Uhm Tae Woong (making his first public appearance in eight years), Lee Min Ho, Ha Ji Won, Hyeri, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Yu Bi, Lee Joo Young, and Single’s Inferno 4’s Lee Si An all present, the real surprise came as eagle-eyed fans began spotting familiar faces from Tangerines arriving quietly, one after another.

IU, who played Park Hae Joon’s daughter Geum Myeong in the series, was among the first to be recognized. Wearing a mask and keeping a low profile, she quietly entered the venue without walking the photo wall. Still, her presence didn’t go unnoticed. Fans who recognized her shared photos online, with one post reading, “Geum Myeong from When Life Gives You Tangerines is here!” The sight of IU showing up to support her former co-star reignited emotional memories of the father-daughter duo that had become so beloved on screen.

Advertisement

The excitement escalated when Kim Seon Ho appeared at the venue shortly after. Known for his role as Chung Seop, Geum Myeong’s husband and Park Hae Joon’s son-in-law in the series, his attendance had fans buzzing. The reunion continued with Kang You Seok, who played the role of Eun Myeong, Gwan Sik’s (Park Hae Joon’s) son.

But the appearance that drew some of the most affectionate reactions belonged to Choi Dae Hoon, the actor behind the fan-favorite character Uncle Hak Ssi. Known for his quirky, loveable performance in Tangerines, he showed up smiling warmly and even greeted fans, shedding his character’s eccentricity to reveal his natural charm.

Interestingly, Park Hae Joon had subtly hinted at a possible reunion earlier that morning. In an interview with Xports News, he remarked, “You’ll have to see tonight to find out if the Bokssak cast is coming. Everyone’s busy, so it depends on the situation. But if they do come, I’d be really happy to see them again,” as quoted by Kbizoom. Fans who caught wind of that statement were already on alert, but the full-blown turnout still managed to exceed expectations. For many, this impromptu reunion at the Yadang: The Snitch premiere was more than just a nostalgic moment; it was a beautiful display of the cast’s off-screen bond.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Park Hae Joon’s new film, Yadang: The Snitch, sees the actor stepping into an entirely different persona: from the tender-hearted, quietly suffering father Gwan Sik to Oh Sang Jae, a relentless narcotics detective managing the dark underbelly of Seoul. This transformation has piqued the interest of drama fans and critics alike, particularly those who were moved by his emotional performance in Tangerines and are now eager to see his range in this new genre. Furthermore, the film officially premiered in theaters on April 16.

What’s your honest take on When Life Gives You Tangerines? When Life Gives You Tangerines captured hearts with its touching story and unforgettable characters. We want to hear from you, how did the series resonate with you? Cast your vote and let us know! Absolutely unforgettable! It was sweet and emotional. It was just okay. Not really my thing.

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines' popularity gets misused in China as IU-Park Bo Gum’s stills promoted illegally: Report