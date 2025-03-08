IU wonders if When Life Gives You Tangerines co-star Park Bo Gum is too 'good looking' for Yang Gwan Sik role

IU and Park Bo Gum's romance drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, had its much-awaited world premiere on Netflix on March 7. The leads' chemistry and emotionally rich plot have won fans' hearts. Recently, the two of them opened up about how they felt when they first learned who they were playing opposite of in the project. IU's comment on that during their Match 7 interview with Teen Vogue made her co-star laugh.

IU reminisced about her initial reaction when she found out Park Bo Gum was cast as Yang Gwan Sik. Her first thought was, "Is it okay for him to be that good-looking?" This was because, in When Life Gives You Tangerines, Yang Gwan Sik was portrayed as an ordinary Jeju island boy with average looks and low-key charm. IU worried that with Park Bo Gum's exceptional handsomeness and charisma, it would be unrealistic for Yang Gwan Sik to remain a humble island resident.

She made a fun remark regarding that: "Everybody that knew him on the island would probably have a huge crush on him and I don't think he's going to be able to stay on the island." While Park Bo Gum tried to be professional while addressing the question, IU's answer made him laugh. He expressed being happy on getting to know that IU was to play O Ae Sun, as the idol-actress was someone he "wanted to work together with for a very long time." He also recalled their previous brief meetings due to work.

He mentioned doing a commercial with her during their teenage years and then again meeting her in their 20s during the filming of his special appearance for her 2015 series The Producers. In their next phase of life, i.e., their 30s, he was glad to be finally cast together for a project with IU. As per him, because of their same age, "they had great chemistry" and were at ease with each other during the series shooting. In a heartfelt confession, Park Bo Gum said, "I almost wish that the amount of time we spent together was longer."

He also revealed that he had great fun on set and expressed his desire to work with IU again.