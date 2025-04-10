‘Gentleman’ Park Bo Gum’s military story warms fans’ hearts as he stood up to platoon leader about never cussing; find out

Park Bo Gum has always been admired for more than just his acting skills and good looks. His polite nature and kindness have consistently earned him a reputation as one of the most well-mannered celebrities in South Korea. Recently, fans were reminded just how true that reputation is, thanks to a resurfaced story from his military service that has been spreading across social media.

During his mandatory military service in the South Korean Navy Music Corps from August 2020 to April 2022. But one moment, in particular, has captured fans’ hearts and sparked a fresh wave of admiration. The story takes place during a disciplinary session in training when a fellow soldier got scolded for swearing at a drill instructor. In response, the platoon leader addressed the entire group with a challenge: “Has anyone here made it through training without swearing even once? If so, raise your hand and you’ll be excused from extra drills.” What was meant as a rhetorical question met an unexpected twist—Park Bo Gum calmly raised his hand.

Though many may have assumed no one could make it through such intense training without swearing, those around Park Bo Gum knew better. The actor raised his hands only to let the training instructor know that he never used cuss words during the training. Caught off-guard, the instructor reportedly walked over to him and whispered, “This is not the time to raise your hand.”

Social media lit up with comments praising Park Bo Gum’s honesty and innocence. Many called him “too pure” and “a true gentleman” and even joked that the cuss word he probably uses when he gets frustrated and says only “jjamppong,” referring to the spicy Korean noodle soup. The moment has become a lighthearted yet heartwarming reminder of his sincere personality.

As his current drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, continues to earn praise, fans are celebrating not just his on-screen talent but also the off-screen values that have made him so beloved. In a world where image often overshadows character, Park Bo Gum remains a rare figure whose kindness and integrity speak just as loudly as his performances.

