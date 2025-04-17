IU reveals why she won't get married unless THIS happens and there's a When Life Gives You Tangerines connection

IU has truly cemented her place in the hearts of audiences with her unforgettable performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Her portrayal of Oh Ae Sun left an indelible mark on the screen, capturing the complexities of love, marriage, and sincerity. In the drama, IU’s character marries young to Ywen Gwan Sik, played by Park Bo Gum, and eventually discovers genuine, wholehearted love. But what does IU herself think about marriage?

Advertisement

On 16 April 2025, IU appeared as a guest on the YouTube show B TV’s Piaakia with Lee Dong Jin, where she opened up about her role in When Life Gives You Tangerines and shared her thoughts on marriage.

IU was refreshingly candid, admitting that marriage is a “fifty-fifty” prospect for her. She explained that it would take a love like that between Oh Ae-sun and Ywen Gwan-sik to make her consider it seriously. IU responded with a warm, knowing smile, offering a beautifully balanced perspective:

“It’s about fifty-fifty for me. It made me feel that I’d want to get married, but only if it were that kind of love. Otherwise, I wouldn’t want to get married. That feeling was exactly 50/50.”

Reflecting on her character’s relationship with Gwan Sik, IU shared how the drama’s depiction of a sincere, down-to-earth man deeply resonated with her, making her contemplate the kind of love she’d wish for in real life. She spoke fondly about Gwan-sik’s character, saying, “Right? Gwan Sik feels like a new standard for what makes a great man, and that felt really refreshing. When we think of a ‘cool guy’ in romance stories, it’s often someone rich or flashy." She went on to add, "But Gwan Sik is a character whose strength is sincerity, and he’s still incredibly charming. That kind of portrayal felt so new and touching to me.”

Advertisement

For those who aren't familiar, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a Netflix drama that follows the journey of IU and Park Bo Gum as they navigate the challenges of their teenage years and the life that lies ahead. This 16-episode series is a heartfelt tribute to parents and the youth they experience. The story explores themes of love, life, and the deep bonds of family.

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines ending explained: IU and Park Bo Gum’s slice-of-life drama proves even when love ends, it leaves lasting spring