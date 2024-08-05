When SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu forgot password of his and Woozi's luggage, causing chaos; Watch

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu who is well known around the world for his striking visuals and powerful rapping skills has had his share of iconic moments with his boy group. One such iconic moment is the time when Mingyu forgot the password to his and Woozi’s luggage causing utter chaos.

As it happened when SEVENTEEN was set to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards also known as MAMA in 2015, in a special behind video released by Mnet a hilarious story was revealed.

All the SEVENTEEN members checked in to a hotel in Hong Kong and showed off their luggage in the special MAMA Behind video. Mingyu took the spotlight by showing off his luggage which had a cool password lock. But unknown to them much chaos was going to be unleashed because of this lock.

Interestingly, Mingyu and Woozi’s luggage was in that same suitcase. The luggage was a gift from Mingyu’s parents and as he went to open it and reveal what it held, shockingly it did not open. Mingyu then said worriedly “It won’t open” even S.Coups tried to help but to no avail.

Mingyu got worried as it was a worrisome situation and thought maybe someone changed it, he even revealed that he kept his birthday 406 as the password but it wouldn’t work. The fact that Mingyu’s luggage also carried Woozi’s stuff made it more stressful and funny. Mingyu left everything and started focusing on trying everything to open the luggage.

After many tries, Mingyu still could not open it, Woozi then asked him to try all combinations from 000 to 999 as it is three numbers. And hence, Mingyu’s great challenge began as he tried all combinations, all SEVENTEEN members tried to help him with different ideas.

After many tries, all members went to their rooms to rest leaving Mingyu and Woozi and their unyielding luggage. Woozi turned so restless as he tossed and turned while Mingyu kept on trying combinations. Mingyu even comforted Woozi saying he has tried 400 let him try 300 more.

Finally in a surprising moment, suddenly the luggage opened, and Mingyu and Woozi shouted in utter elation. It finally happened after 3 hours of Mingyu’s struggle.

Watch Mingyu forgetting his and Woozi’s luggage passcode here:

In other surprising news, SEVENTEEN has confirmed they will be releasing their 12th mini-album in October 2024 ahead of their world tour RIGHT HERE.

