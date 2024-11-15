When Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae revealed that BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next To You gives him strength

Lee Jung Jae, the South Korean actor, has become extremely popular for his role in Squid Game. However, the actor once mentioned the K-pop idol Jungkook in a video clip that excited K-pop and K-drama fans.

In February 2024, Lee Jung Jae uploaded a video for his fans and well-wishers to send greetings on Lunar New Year. However, he mentions BTS’ Jungkook and his popular single Standing Next To You in the short clip. He added that even though the song was released a while back, he wanted to share it with his fans as it gave him strength. He wished everyone a year full of happiness and asked to look forward to the second season of Squid Game 2.

Standing Next To You is a hit song from Jungkook’s debut solo album Golden, released back in 2023. The song also has a remix version featuring pop star Usher. Moreover, he also released a documentary, I AM STILL, which showcased his journey leading up to the record's creation. The K-pop idol is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2024.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun for Squid Game season 2, alongside Lee Byung Hun making his return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will be reprising his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Squid Game 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P and more.

