When Stray Kids’ Felix thought there were five Michelin stars; Know what led to the confusion

Felix, the noted K-pop singer and rapper of the worldwide famous K-pop boy group Stray Kids who is widely known for his unique voice and visuals once thought that there were five maximum Michelin stars. The confusion led to a mistake in one of the Stray Kids’ hit songs’ lyrics.

It all happened when Felix appeared as a guest on the famous talk show and podcast Daebak Show with Stray Kids leader Bang Chan. Daebak Show is hosted by the noted South Korean singer Eric Nam.

As it happened, Eric Nam was boasting that Daebak Restaurant has “19 Michelin stars”. After hearing “19” Felix was shocked and even Bang Chang asked why not 20 so Eric Nam jokingly said it's because he is 19 years old.

Things got interesting when Felix exclaimed that he thought “five was the maximum” (Michelin stars). This confused Bang Chan who asked Felix “You thought it was 5?” Felix affirmed that he did think that.

Felix was soon taken aback by the revelation that “3 is the maximum”(of Michelin stars) from Bang Chan and Eric Nam. Bang Chan couldn’t control his laugh at this adorable confusion on the part of Felix.

The Stray Kids leader later understood and said to Felix that’s why he sang “Cooking like a chef I’m a 5 star Michelin” in Stray Kids’ viral hit song God’s Menu. Everyone laughed out loud and Felix explained because of the lyrics that were written, he thought that the maximum number of Michelin stars was 5.

Watch the fun throwback moment with Felix and Michelin stars here:

Eric Nam then asked who had written the lyrics when Bang Chan revealed that Stray Kids member Han had written it and said let’s say it was “deliberate”.

Felix is an Australian singer and rapper who is based in South Korea and is a member of the iconic K-pop boy group Stray Kids. Felix is noted for his iconic deep voice and striking visuals.

In other news, Stray Kids recently made a comeback with their ninth mini album ATE on July 19 alongside the powerful lead track Chk Chk Boom. ATE made Stray Kids the first-ever group to top the Billboard 200 with 5 consecutive albums.

