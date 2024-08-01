Stray Kids moves out from group dorm, reveals WHICH members are living in 'newlywed home'; Watch

Stray Kids, one of the most groundbreaking K-pop boy groups in recent times who recently shook the world with their latest comeback album ATE, has dropped a special video to celebrate STAY Week.

Since, Stray Kids’ fandom STAY is celebrating its 6th birthday on August 1, 2024, for the entire week, the boy group has been dropping special content. In a video, the Stray Kids members revealed they have moved out of their old group dorm and shifted into new two-person dorms.

In the video, Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, I.N., Seungmin, and Lee Know sat together to share a hearty conversation in a beautiful setting.

As the members talked, they revealed that they had moved out of their old group dorm and shifted into new duo dorms. The Stray Kids members also revealed who was living with whom. The partners are Bang Chan with maknae (youngest) I.N., Changbin and Hyunjin, Lee Know and Han, and finally Felix and Seungmin.

Meanwhile, in the video, Hyunjin said that he is “starting a new life with Changbin” hinting jokingly as if they were a ‘newlywed couple’. After which all members congratulated the ‘couple’.

It was interesting to see the oldest, Bang Chang living with the youngest, I.N. also the Stray Kids leader joked he was a little bit worried as the maknae has a lot of clothes. The Stray Kids members further also discussed how they are planning to decorate and design each of their dorms.

Watch Stray Kids revealing new living partners and talking about dorms here:

Meanwhile, you can watch the full video of Stray Kids’ STAY Week below.

Stray Kids recently in a historic moment became the first group ever to have 5 consecutive albums top at number 1 on Billboard 200 with ATE. The moment marks a big achievement for the boy group while again proving they are 4th Gen leaders.

In other news, Stray Kids released an original soundtrack, Slash for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The boy group had the Marvel stars’ special cameo in their lead track Chk Chk Boom’s music video.

