When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok’s protective instincts flare as Chae Soo Bin lands in trouble; SEE PICS

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. New stills from the show have been released, showcasing an intense scene between the characters.

On December 14, 2024, the production team of When the Phone Rings released new stills featuring the leading cast of the show. In the latest stills from the upcoming episode, Sa Eon and Hee Joo join their colleagues for a team outing, all while keeping their marriage a secret. Despite the need for discretion, Sa Eon sticks close to Hee Joo, using team unity and communication as convenient excuses. While Hee Joo struggles to mask her awkwardness at his behavior, the two eventually team up for games, sharing moments of unexpected fun.

However, the lighthearted outing takes a dramatic turn when an urgent situation arises. The usually composed Sa Eon appears visibly shocked and panicked, and as the crisis escalates, he unravels in front of the rescue team. His uncharacteristic reaction, combined with Hee Joo’s distressed expression, leaves viewers wondering what danger has placed her in harm’s way.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story delves into the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience, and for three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining the facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, their dynamic takes a dramatic turn after Hui Ju is kidnapped, completely altering the course of their relationship.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, new episodes of When the Phone Rings air every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

