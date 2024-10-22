TOMORROW X TOGETHER to headline 2025 AXE Ceremonia Festival in Latin America becoming first K-pop group to do so

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to script history once again. The dynamic boy band is now set to perform at the 2025 AXE Ceremonia Festival, which will be held in Mexico City. Notably, they are the first K-pop group to be included in the lineup for this Latin American festival.

On October 22, AXE Ceremonia Festival unveiled the lineup of performers for its 2025 edition. TXT has been confirmed to perform on April 5 and 6. They will headline the festival alongside global stars like Tyler, the Creator, Charlie XCX, FKA Twigs, Massive Attack, and more.

Excitement runs high as TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be the first K-pop group to perform at this Latin American Festival. Meanwhile, it will be held at Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City.

Check out the announcement here:

TXT is known for their incredible stage presence and energetic live performances, leading to its concerts being houseful always. The boy band is known for reigning over the stage at any event. Since their debut, the group has performed at many prestigious music festivals around the world, which is raising more anticipation for their AXE Ceremonia debut.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER marked their international music festival debut at the 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago and Summer Sonic Japan in the same year. In 2023, they returned to Lollapalooza Chicago, but this time as a headliner, becoming the first K-pop boy band to achieve the feat.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, following the release of their 2024 mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW, they embarked on a world tour ACT : PROMISE. After holding concerts in Seoul, TXT hit the road to impress fans with energetic performances in major cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, New York, Atlanta, Tokyo, Macau, Singapore, Taipei, and more. They are now set to conclude the tour with concerts in Seoul and Osaka.

On the other hand, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is also gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback. They are set to release their 7th extended play, The Name Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4. This upcoming mini-album will capture nuanced images of the members while narrating the magical experience of their transformative journey so far.

ALSO READ: ‘I like Bollywood films’: When BTS’ SUGA acknowledged Indian fans during live stream and expressed love; Watch