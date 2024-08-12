When V surprised TXT and BTS' fandoms by appearing as guest on Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s live broadcast

BTS’ V once appeared in the live broadcast held by labelmate and junior Beomgyu and Yeonjun from the group TXT or TOMORROW x TOGETHER. In a short while, he revealed that whenever he sees the group, it reminds him of his own group’s past. The small interaction is treasured by fans till this day.

Back in 2019 when TXT freshly debuted in the K-pop industry, two members of the group, Beomgyu and Yeonjun were holding a live broadcast for their fans. However, during the broadcast, noises and someone entering the room could be heard by fans. Soon they found out that it was none other than BTS members passing through. Yeonjun revealed that BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, and V were in the room. Jungkook greeted the viewers from afar and went about his way.

However, V or Kim Tehyung joined the TXT members and greeted MOAs (TXT fandom). He also said that the members worked very hard for their first album and when V watches them practice, it often reminds him of their past selves. As the group used the same practice room as BTS, the feelings of nostalgia must have rushed into the K-pop star’s mind.

V initially addressed ARMY by mistake, which amused everyone. Beomgyu noted that some BTS fans would likely be watching. Realizing the slip-up, V clarified that he had only stopped by to greet MOA briefly. He mentioned that he would return another time and decided to leave so that Beomgyu and Yeonjun could have their moment. Although the interaction was small, it always remains special for both the BTS and TXT fandoms.

Advertisement

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

ALSO READ: 'This is our life': BLACKPINK's Lisa assures fans they'll continue as team; reveals DEETS of shooting in Thailand for The White Lotus S3