Who are Lee Jin Ho’s illegal gambling debt victims? BTS’ Jimin, Lee Soo Geun, Ha Sung Woon and more

On October 14, 2024, it was revealed by BIGHIT Music that BTS' Jimin suffered a financial loss after lending money to comedian Lee Jin Ho. The K-pop star lent 100 million KRW to the television personality, backed by a promissory note to repay the amount within a week, but Lee failed to do so for years. However, Jimin is one of many victims of Lee Jin Ho, who reportedly borrowed large sums of money from several celebrities.

A South Korean media outlet, TenAsia, reported that Lee Jin Ho borrowed money from celebrities such as BTS' Jimin, Young Tak, and Lee Soo Geun, and failed to return it on time. Several celebrities who lent money to him without formal promissory notes are now facing significant tax liabilities. Tax authorities have categorized these transactions as "gifts" rather than loans, leading to additional tax burdens for the lenders.

In 2022, Lee approached Jimin, claiming he needed 100 million won for urgent cash for just one week. A promissory note was drawn up, but Lee ultimately failed to meet his repayment obligations. Realizing that Lee had no intention of repaying, Jimin generously told him, "Just pay me back within ten years." Unfortunately, Lee's deceit didn't stop there, as he also targeted other celebrities.

Among the most affected was Lee Soo Geun, a cast member of Knowing Bros. Lee Jin Ho managed to borrow significant sums from him, costing Lee Soo Geun tens of millions of won. Disturbingly, the entertainer even exploited Lee Soo Geun's name to borrow money from his acquaintances, causing substantial financial and emotional distress. In some instances, Lee Soo Geun was forced to cover his friends' debts.

Additionally, singer Ha Sung Woon became another victim of Lee Jin Ho. Reports indicate that Lee borrowed money from executives, producers, and writers at various broadcasting stations, failing to repay those loans as well. The extent of the financial damage caused by Lee Jin Ho’s actions is anticipated to rise as more details come to light.

Earlier, Lee Jin Ho released a statement revealing that in 2020, he inadvertently began gambling on an illegal online site, leading to overwhelming debts. After receiving stern warnings from acquaintances and fearing he might lose his career, he quit gambling, but he had already received financial help from others. He has been diligently repaying the debts each month and plans to continue doing so for life. He expressed deep regret for his actions and promised to cooperate with the police investigation while accepting responsibility for his mistakes.

