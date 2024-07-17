Who is Kai Ko Chen Tung? (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua's rumored boyfriend and You Are the Apple of My Eye star

The famous Taiwanese actor Kai Ko Chen Teng and (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua were recently enwrapped in dating rumors, mostly among Chinese netizens. (G)I-DLE’s agency, CUBE Entertainment, on July 17, 2024, released a statement denying the dating rumors, saying, “It is all groundless.”

Kai Ko Chen Tung is a Taiwanese actor who is famous for the critically acclaimed movie You Are the Apple of My Eye.

Kai Ko Chen Tung is a famous Taiwanese actor who is best known for his lead role in the acclaimed movie You Are The Apple of My Eye. You Are The Apple of My Eye was released in 2011 and was applauded for its coming-of-age storyline and direction; it also marked his film debut.

Kai Ko Chen Tung is a famous actor in China and Taiwan; for the movie, he won Best New Actor at the 48th Golden Horse Awards and the 12th Chinese Film Media Awards, creating a buzz in the industry. The role set him apart as one of the most promising actors on the horizon.

Kai Ko Chen Tung is also a singer and film director; he released his debut album, Be Yourself, in 2011.

Meanwhile, most recently, Kai Ko Chen Tung led the Taiwanese sex comedy series, which was also released on Netflix, Let’s Talk About CHU. His acting was applauded for depicting emotions and complexities beautifully on screen.

He marked his directorial debut with the 2022 movie Bad Education, a crime mystery and action movie. He also shared glimpses of his journey as a director through photos on his Instagram account.

Kai Ko Chen Tung has a personal Instagram account with the username @kaikaiko; see here:

Know more about Kai Ko Chen Tung and (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua

A few days ago, when (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua visited Taiwan for a schedule, she attended Kai Ko Chen Tung’s birthday party, which first stirred up dating rumors.

On July 16, 2024, Shuhua recently posted a couple of gorgeous photos on her personal Instagram, which she captioned “Hey, I Love You.” Kai Ko Chen Tung had commented on the post with a smiling with eyes closed emoji which fired up the dating rumors between them. He later deleted the comment, noting the hyped-up effect.

