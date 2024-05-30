Natty, born Anatchaya Suputtipong is from Bangkok, Thailand, and moved to South Korea to pursue her career as a K-pop idol. Most fans might know the artist since her debut in KISS OF LIFE, but she had had an extensive career where she already made a mark in the industry with her presence. However, soon after her debut in the girl group, she has been getting mainstream success and the attention that she deserves.

From almost debuting in TWICE in 2016 to collaborating with Jay Park, let’s explore the various aspects of the artist’s music career.

DEBUT

Natty stepped into the K-pop industry by participating in the reality survival show organized by JYP Entertainment titled Sixteen in 2015. She was in competition with 15 other candidates who were all battling it out to secure a position in the next girl group launched by the company. After Miss A and Wonder Girls, JYP Entertainment was ready to introduce another girl band to the world which was later revealed to be named TWICE.

TWICE is one of the most popular girl groups in the K-pop industry at the moment and Natty would have almost debuted alongside Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. However, the artist was eliminated in the last round and could not secure a spot for herself in the roster. Nevertheless, she gained immense recognition for her talent and persistence. The artist continued to train under the company itself for several years.

In 2017, Natty participated yet again in another survival show called Idol School and competed against 40 other participants for a spot in a new girl group. The new band would consist of 9 members and was later revealed to be Formis 9. However, she got eliminated in the final round again and ranked in the 13th place.

SOLO DEBUT

Natty parted ways with JYP Entertainment and decided to sign under Swing Entertainment in 2020. Under the label, she debuted as a solo artist, even before debuting in a group. On May 7, 2020, she released her debut solo single album Nineteen along with the music video for the title track of the same name. In the same year, she released her second single album titled Teddy Bear.

Watch Nineteen music video

KISS OF LIFE DEBUT

In 2022, Natty started a new chapter of her life by signing with S2 Entertainment. It was announced that the artist will be re-debuting in the girl group KISS OF LIFE alongside Julie, Belle, and Haneul. The group made its debut with the self-titled extended play on July 5, 2023.

Unlike other K-pop groups, KISS OF LIFE took a different direction with the release. They incorporated solo songs for each member on their debut album, along with music videos.

Natty's single Sugarcoat was released on June 18, 2023, which took the K-pop community by storm. The artist received praise for her incredible talent and the song’s catchy tune. Moreover, BTS’ RM shared the song on his social media page, garnering further attention from the community.

Watch Sugercoat music video

The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. In 2024, the GG released a single album titled Midas Touch which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Nothing.

Furthermore, Natty collaborated with rapper-producer Jay Park on the song Taxi Blurr which was released on May 27, 2024. Many other projects are lined up for the artist in the future and the fans are expecting to see more from her in the near future.

Watch Taxi Blurr by Jay Park featuring Natty

