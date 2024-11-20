'Will live happy and enjoyable life as couple': Soloist Ailee and Singles Inferno's Choi Si Hun thank fans after announcing marriage plans

K-pop soloist Ailee and Single’s Inferno star as well as entrepreneur Choi Si Hun have officially confirmed their upcoming marriage plans, scheduled for April 20, 2025. The joyous news was revealed on November 19, 2024 KST, by A2Z Entertainment, with heartfelt messages from both Ailee and Choi Si Hun to their fans and well-wishers.

In her emotional note, Ailee expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, crediting them for helping her become the bright and energetic person she is today. The singer revealed that Choi Si Hun has become a reliable figure in her life, someone she can lean on and share her life with.

“With your love, I’ve become the bright and energetic person that I am today. Now I have met someone who I can share all this love with, and I have decided to get married… (He is) a reliable and strong person who gave me a shoulder to lean on and who I could rely on for care. I felt like I could spend the rest of my life with him because of his understanding and consideration,” Ailee wrote.

The couple shared adorable pictures on social media, radiating happiness and love. Ailee captioned hers, “Thank you very much for your congratulations and interest in the good news! Yesterday was a really happy day. As much as you sent many blessings, cheers, and congratulations, we will live happily and joyfully as a couple!”

Choi Si Hun also expressed his excitement and devotion in a playful yet loving way. Updating his Instagram bio to read, “The wife is right,” he shared his philosophy on marriage:

“Husband: ‘I’m wrong, and you’re right.’

Wife: ‘I’m right, and you’re wrong.’

Remember this.”

Choi Si Hun, who gained fame on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, has since transitioned out of the limelight to focus on his entrepreneurial ventures. Despite his low-profile lifestyle, his heartfelt words and joy at this milestone were evident as he echoed Ailee’s sentiments, promising a life of happiness together, In his social media post, he further expressed his excitement writing, “I am confident that I will protect the most wonderful woman in the world Ye Jin for the rest of my life!”

Take a look at the post here:

Fans worldwide have flooded the couple’s posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating their love story and upcoming wedding. As they embark on this beautiful journey, Ailee and Choi Si Hun have vowed to cherish and grow their love, all while thanking their supporters for being part of this special chapter.

