K-pop boy group WINNER’s member Song Mino is in hot waters with the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), the administrative body that handles military enlistments in South Korea, for alleged poor performance during his public service. An official investigation will be launched into Song Mino’s actions and possible neglect of duty.

As per a report by News1, the Seoul Mapo Police indicted Mino on December 23 over possible violation of the Military Service Act after receiving a request to do so from the Military Manpower Administration for a thorough investigation into the matter. A concerned official from the MMA’s end shared that an internal review determined that certain aspects of the case required further scrutiny and hence the investigation was ordered.

Seoul Mapo Police are said to have been reviewing the request to rule on the possibility of Military Service Act violation. According to 10Asia, if the dereliction is confirmed, Song Mino may have to return to the public service facility to serve additional time as a part of his military duty. As such, his military discharge which happened on December 23 will be cancelled.

Initial reports by Dispatch made claims that the singer was neglecting his alternate service duty and had poor attendance at the centre where he was assigned. It was reported, that the rapper failed to report to his duty for weeks and had taken annual leave citing hospitalisation due to pre-existing conditions’ treatment. Allegations further went wild stating that he would only sign autographs or sit in a closed room without actually working. Song Mino’s agency, YG Entertainment, made a brief statement saying that the K-pop star had taken vacation days and sick leaves as per the military rules. They denied him neglecting his duty but refrained from further clarification.

In other news, Song Mino was rumored to be dating Love All Play actress Park Ju Hyun after multiple spottings. The two are known to have been friends for a long time and have previously hung out together. Both labels refused to confirm or deny the rumors as it was a private matter of the artist. Song Mino is yet to personally respond to the two situations.