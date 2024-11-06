Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi’s Mr. Plankton: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Mr. Plankton is an upcoming South Korean comedy series that will be released in the coming days. Starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi in the leading roles, the plot of the series follows two unlikeliest individuals embarking on a journey of life. The show is directed by Hong Jong Chan who previously worked on shows like Doctor Stranger, Juvenile Justice, Link: Eat, Love, Kill and more. Jo Yong serves as the screenwriter who is famously known for penning It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Mr. Plankton release date and time

Mr. Plankton is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024, and will premiere at 12 AM Pacific time. Scheduled for a total of 10 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Mr. Plankton

The show will be aired on the global streaming platform Netflix and all episodes will be released all at once.

The genre of Mr. Plankton

This series will be a romantic comedy with a touch of drama, delving deep into the relationships of the characters.

Mr. Plankton plot

The plot follows Hae Jo, a young man who feels isolated and unloved by those around him. A shadow of mystery surrounds his past, as neither he nor anyone else knows who his real father is. This uncertainty about his parentage leads people to view him as an outsider, almost as if he is an impure presence among them.

Burdened by his lack of belonging and a deep desire for answers, Hae Jo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he hears news that promises to reveal the truth about his father. Driven by a mix of hope and determination, he sets out to find his real father. Alongside him on this life-changing journey is Jo Jae Mi.

Jo Jae Mi has her own dreams of family and security. Engaged to Eo Heung, the wealthy heir of the Eo family’s food empire, she is on the brink of achieving that dream. However, the Eo family, led by Eo Heung’s mother, Beom Ho Ja, is less than thrilled about the match, only reluctantly approving because Eo Heung has told them Jo Jae Mi is pregnant. Yet, on the day of the wedding, as guests gather and anticipation builds, Jo Jae Mi vanishes with Hae Jo. Their unexpected departure sets the stage for a journey that could change both of their lives forever.

Mr. Plankton cast

The cast of the show is led by Woo Do Hwan, who is most known for his role in the K-drama series Bloodhounds. Some of the other series he worked on include Save Me, Mad Dog, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Joseon Attorney: A Morality, among others. Lee Yoo Mi takes up the female lead who has starred in shows such as Strong Girl Namsoon, All of Us Are Dead, Squid Game, Connect, and more.

The rest of the supporting cast of the show include Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Min Seok, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan, and more.

