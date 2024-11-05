7 TV shows with Kim Hieora to watch if you are a fan of The Glory star

TV shows with Kim Hieora show her incredible range as an actress, captivating audiences with each role she takes on. Following her chilling portrayal of Lee Sa Ra in The Glory, fans are eager to explore more of her diverse performances. Kim Hieora's journey in the entertainment industry began in musical theater, and she has since transitioned into notable television dramas, earning recognition for her talent.

Whether it’s intense thrillers or heartfelt narratives, her versatility shines through. Here are seven TV shows that highlight Kim Hieora's remarkable skills and will leave you wanting more of her captivating presence on screen!

7 TV shows with Kim Hieora to have on your watchlist

1. Beyond Evil

Cast: Shin Ha KYung, Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Hieora

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Procedural, psychological, thriller

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Beyond Evil is a gripping thriller that delves into the minds of two detectives, Lee Dong Sik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Won (Yeo Jin Goo), as they break rules and wrestle with their own humanity to track down a brutal serial killer.

As they dive deeper, they’re forced to question who the real monster is; the suspect, the witnesses, or even themselves. Inspired by Korean true crime but entirely fictional, this suspenseful drama keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Advertisement

2. Hospital Playlist

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myun, Jeon Mi Do

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Medical, drama, romance, comedy, slice-of-life

Where to watch: Netflix

Hospital Playlist is a heartwarming drama that follows the lives of five friends; Lee Ik Jun, Ahn Jeong Won, Kim Jun Wan, Yang Seok Hyeong, and Chae Song Hwa, all doctors in their forties at Yulje Medical Centre.

Balancing complex medical cases and personal challenges, each character brings their unique warmth and charm to the hospital. From lighthearted moments to significant reflections on life and friendship, the series beautifully portrays the deep bonds that carry them through life’s ups and downs.

3. Bad and Crazy

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Ha Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Mystery, drama, thriller, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad and Crazy follows Su Yeol, a sharp yet morally dubious detective who lives by his own rules. Driven by ambition, he’s quickly risen through the ranks, bending ethics to suit his goals. However, his world turns upside down when K, a fearless vigilante with a strict sense of justice, disrupts his life. Alongside police lieutenant Lee Hui Gyeom from the drug squad, Su Yeol faces a chaotic journey, blurring the lines between hero and anti-hero in this action-packed thriller.

Advertisement

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Legal, drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the journey of Woo Young Woo, a brilliant autistic lawyer with a remarkable memory and love for whales. Despite facing prejudice due to her unconventional communication style, she navigates complex legal cases at Hanbada law firm with unmatched insight.

Supported by friends and colleagues like Jung Myung Seok and Lee Jun Ho, Young Woo’s unique perspective often leads to surprising breakthroughs. Her story blends heart, humor, and legal drama, celebrating diversity and resilience in both personal and professional realms.

5. Bad Prosecutor

Cast: EXO’s D.O, Lee Se Hee

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Legal, dama

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Bad Prosecutor centers on Jin Jung, a maverick prosecutor who embodies both cunning and grit as he navigates the murky waters of corruption. With a penchant for bending the rules, he prioritizes results over procedure, using clever tactics to expose and punish the powerful elite who exploit their positions.

Advertisement

Jin Jung’s unorthodox methods deliver a thrilling sense of justice, as he dismantles the sanctuaries built by wealth and privilege, offering audiences a gripping tale of rebellion against systemic injustice.

6. The Glory

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung Il

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Revenge, psychological, thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

The Glory is a gripping tale of revenge, following Moon Dong Eun, a former victim of school violence who returns to her tormentors' lives as a homeroom teacher. As she navigates her new role at the elementary school attended by the child of her bully leader, she meticulously orchestrates her revenge against those who shattered her past.

Drawing inspiration from a haunting true story, the series delves into the dark realities of bullying and the lengths one will go to reclaim dignity and justice.

7. The Uncanny Counter

Cast: Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan, Yoo In Soo

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Fantasy, mystery, thriller, action

Where to watch: Netflix

The Uncanny Counter follows So Mun, a high school student with a disability who unexpectedly becomes a demon hunter. Recruited by the Counters, a dedicated team that combats evil spirits preying on humans, So Mun gains newfound strength and abilities after being possessed by a spirit seeking vengeance.

Advertisement

As he battles malevolent forces alongside his quirky teammates, he uncovers chilling truths about a redevelopment project in Jungjin, all while navigating the challenges of his past. This supernatural series is a thrilling blend of action, mystery, and heart.

In conclusion, TV shows with Kim Hieora reveal a truly dynamic actress who brings depth and nuance to every role. From dark thrillers like Beyond Evil and Bad and Crazy to more grounded dramas like Hospital Playlist and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, her range is evident.

Her standout performance as Lee Sa Ra in The Glory has undoubtedly sparked interest in her previous work, but each show on this list showcases a unique side of her talent. If you're a fan of layered characters and gripping stories, Kim Hieora's performances are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Han Ji Min: From One Spring Night to Our Blues; 7 K-dramas of the talented actress across OTT platforms