The Whirlwind starring Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

The Whirlwind is an exciting and suspenseful upcoming K-drama that is on the lookout for K-drama fans who would love a good story about cutthroat political battles with the much-needed addition of a thirst for power.

Release Date and Time of The Whirlwind

The Whirlwind is set to make a highly anticipated premiere on June 28, 2024, at 12:30 KST (9:00 AM IST).

Where to Watch The Whirlwind?

The Whirlwind will premiere worldwide on the OTT giant Netflix.

Genre

Political drama

Plot

The Whirlwind will follow an intriguing and engrossing political battle between two giants sitting at the heights of power in the fictional South Korean government. The story follows Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, who is currently in power but can not ignore the unrighteous people sitting above him and beside him in the government running the country.

He takes drastic measures to change the corrupt world and stop the world from falling into destruction. Park Hong Do assassinates the President of the Republic of Korea to root out the corruption. But his battle gets dangerous and interesting when he has to face the selfish and ambitious Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Jeong Soo Jin, who will go to whatever limits needed to crash Park Hong Do’s plan and usurp the place and power of the President for herself.

The story will present an overwhelming whirlwind, which will be born the second President breathes his last. It will unfold a fierce battle of power and intelligence between Park Hong Do and Jeong Soo Jin. It piques the audience's curiosity by laying a land where everyone wonders who will be in this political battle: the virtuous Park Hong Do or the ambitious Jeong Soo Jin.

Cast

The Whirlwind main cast is being hailed by two of the top South Korean actors who are known for their fierce acting.

Sol Kyung Gu will be seen portraying Prime Minister Park Hong Dowho, who wants to turn the world upside down for the better. Sol Kyung Gu is noted for his varied roles in noted films like Kil Boksoon, The Boys, The Tower, The Spy: Undercover Operation, The Merciless, Memoir of a Murderer, Kingmaker, and Phantom, among many more.

Meanwhile, Park Hong Do is a man who intends to cause a political whirlwind after seeing the true nature of the people who promised to make their country heaven but turned it into hell with corruption. He asks for one month to change the world and challenges his nemesis that he will always be a step ahead of her.

On the other hand, Kim Hee Ae, who recently depicted how much she shines in a political setup with Queenmaker, will be filling in the shoes of the corrupt, ambitious, and power-hungry Deputy Prime Minister Jeong Soo Jin. Kim Hee Ae is known for K-dramas World of The Married, Secret Affair, Mrs Cop, and many others.

As for her role, Jeong Soo Jin is a woman of conviction, and she is after Park Hong Do to destroy his plan and take over the seat of President. She is the perfect conniving political nemesis who lives by the idea that power is above morals in politics.

Supporting Cast

The Whirlwind brings a power-packed supporting cast to entertain the viewers. Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Jeon Bae Soo will be seen as Lee Jang Seok, Kim Mi Sook as Chief of Staff, Choi Yeon Sook, and Im Se Mi will play Park Hong Do’s assistant Seo Jeong Yeon.

Furthermore, Kim Young Min will portray Kang Sang Woon, and Jang Gwang will play the corrupt opposition party leader Cho Sang Cheon.

Additionally, Park Geun Hyung, Lee Hae Young, Kang Sang Won, Jung Hae Kyun and Oh Min Ae will also be seen in The Whirlwind.

