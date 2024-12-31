Year-Ender Poll: Love in the Big City, Blue Boys, Blossom Campus, and more; VOTE for best BL K-drama of 2024

BL is one of the fan-favorite K-drama genres and this year as well a lot of love stories were unfolded in front of us. Among those Love in the Big City starring Nam Yoon Su and Jin Ho Eun in the lead roles, created quite the buzz. On the other hand, BL dramas like Blue Boys, Blossom Campus, Brave Boys, and more gained much attention.

On October 21, Love in the Big City arrived on Viki and TVING. Even before its premiere, the drama garnered much attention due to a protest against it. Many conservative groups submitted petitions against its release, claiming that the subject revolving around homosexuality will 'affect' young children.

However, despite the backlash, the drama ultimately aired. It follows the story of Go Young (played by Nam Yoon Su), a gay man who is trying to navigate his life in the complete dating scene of South Korea. After meeting a like-minded girl, he starts living with her. With her, she tries to figure out the true meaning of growing up, while also seeking the perfect career opportunities. While living a scattered life, he starts experiencing love, heartbreak, and companionship in many forms.

Love in the Big City is a collaboration between directors Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum, and Kim Se In. It is based on the bestselling novel written by author Park Sang Young. The mini-series with eight episodes also features Lee Soo Kyung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kwon Hyuk, and Lee Hyun So in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Vote for your favorite 2024 Korean BL series below.

Which is the best Korean BL series of 2024? Love in the Big City starring Nam Yoon Su and Jin Ho Eun created quite the buzz this year. Dramas like Blue Boys, Blossom Campus also gained much attention. Which is your favorite BL series of 2024? Love in the Big City Blue Boys Blossom Campus Brave Boys Jazz for Two Love for Love's Sake Please Teach Me Happy Ending Love is Like a Cat Grey Currents

ALSO READ: 2024 MBC Drama Awards winners leaked at pre-recording: Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin win Best Couple, Lee Je Hoon grabs Top Excellence, and more