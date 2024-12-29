Year-Ender Poll: Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won, Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon, more; VOTE for best K-drama female lead of 2024

2024 is the year of strong female leads in K-drama. From Kim Ji Won's fierce chaebol character in Queen of Tears to Kim Hye Yoon's time-traveler role in Lovely Runner, viewers got to witness phenomenal female-centric stories and great performances by K-dramas actresses this year.

In Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won took on the role of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heir known as the queen of department stores for her efficiency in managing them. She gets married to Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director of her family's conglomerate. However, three years into their marriage, problems start to arise. Hong Hae In gives it her all to retain her own happiness, all while also trying to rekindle her romance with Baek Hyun Woo. She also suffers from a chronic illness. However, she doesn't let it stop her from achieving things. Kim Ji Won delivered an outstanding performance as Hong Hae In and went on to win many accolades.

On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon was the greatest discovery in the K-drama land this year. Before Lovely Runner, she slowly built her filmography with substantial works. But in this time-slip rom-com drama, she showed the true range of her skills. She portrayed the role of Im Sol, a passionate fan of Ryun Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), who is a member of the band ECLIPSE. To change his tragic fate, she travels back in time, rewriting the whole story.

Who is the best K-drama female lead of 2024, according to you? Pick below.

Who is the best K-drama female lead of 2024? Kim Ji Won, Kim Hye Yoon, Jung So Min, Park Shin Hye, Park Min Young, and more female stars have showcased outstanding performance in K-dramas this year. But who is your favorite? Pick below. Kim Ji Won - Queen of Tears Kim Hye Yoon - Lovely Runner Park Min Young - Marry My Husband Park Shin Hye - The Judge from Hell Jung So Min - Love Next Door Shin Min Ah - No Gain No Love Go Min Si - The Frog Chun Woo Hee - The Atypical Family Kim Tae Ri - Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born Kim Hye Jun - A Shop for Killers

