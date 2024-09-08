'You guys are the best': TXT's Yeonjun left surprised after fans sing Happy Birthday at Singapore concert; expresses gratitude

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun cuts the cake on September 13. The idol got an early birthday bash from his fans in Singapore during their concert. The rapper also recently announced his solo mixtape which is scheduled to drop this September. Here is how he reacted when fans wished him a happy birthday.

On September 8, during TOMORROW X TOGETHER's concert in Singapore, the fans sang Happy Birthday to Yeonjun and wished him in advance. The fans sang in unison and the other TOMORROW X TOGETHER members also chimed in. Yeonjun blushed and smiled as he was showered with wishes. He thanked his fans and also said, "You guys are the best". See Yeonjun's reaction below.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic. Some of their hits include Chasing That Feeling, Deja Vu, I Know I Love You and more.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. Their innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

Yeonjun is a multitalented member who is well known for being great at everything from dancing and rapping to singing. He was famous for being a prodigy during his trainee years.

Yeonjun will be releasing his first solo mixtape on September 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The group had made their latest comeback with their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW in April alongside the music video for the lead track Deja Vu.

