You Will Die in 6 Hours teaser: NCT’s Jaehyun maintains calm while delivering death prophecy to Park Ju Hyun

You Will Die in 6 Hours is the upcoming South Korean movie starring NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun in the lead roles. The official poster featuring the main cast has been released, creating much anticipation among fans. Moreover, a short teaser trailer has also dropped, showcasing the tense revelation that turns everyone’s lives upside down.

The production team of You Will Die in 6 Hours released the official poster for the upcoming movie on September 10, 2024. In the image, NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun are in the middle of a bustling road where everything else is a blur and they are only focused on each other.

In a newly released video teaser, Park Ju Hyun is seen crossing a busy street when she's unexpectedly stopped by NCT’s Jaehyun. He blocks her path to deliver a life-altering message: she has only six hours left to live. As the shocking news sinks in, panic sets in as she grapples with the uncertain fate that awaits her.

You Will Die in 6 Hours has been confirmed to premiere in October 2024. The exact date of release is also expected to be out in a few days. Previously, the movie was screened at the 28th BIFAN Film Festival.

Starring Jeong Jaehyun of NCT in the lead role alongside Park Ju Hyun and Kwak Shi Yang, You Will Die in 6 Hours is adapted from the Japanese novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki.

Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo (played by NCT’s Jaehyun) who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun (played by Park Ju Hyun) and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday. However, she does not believe his words and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeong Yun follows the informer to find out more about him and who her murderer could be. However, as she delves deeper into the case, she finds out that Jun Woo is linked to a series of murders. Along the way, she also befriends Ki Hoon (played by Kwak Shi Yang), a detective who helps her uncover the truth.

