What to wear in Las Vegas: Guide to the city of luxury and love

An exciting vacation trip calls for an exciting wardrobe change and so here's the ultimate guide on what to wear in Las Vegas, for those planning to visit!

Bollywood celebrity style
What to wear in Las Vegas: Celebrity inspired lookbook

The holiday season is around the corner, and after a while of traveling with a cautiously optimistic attitude- one can now finally visit whichever location they wish for, and have a truly fuss-free holiday. And if you're a fan of everything glitz, glamor and shine- there's only one location that should be on your radar, and that is none other than the iconic city of everything food, fun and fashion- Las Vegas. And that's why we've compiled a guide of functional, yet fashionable fit inspiration that you can turn to if you're wondering what to wear in Las Vegas.

Ananya Pandey: Instagram @ananyapandey

From days in the sun, to nights along the strip- Las Vegas will give you all the chances to play around in terms of fashion. So don't hold back when it comes to going all out and being extra, because there's no concept of being overdressed in the city of glamor. For a little fashion inspiration, here's a little Las Vegas what to wear guide for anyone who's planning to visit the city in the days to come!

What to wear in Las Vegas: A fashion guide for sin city

Las Vegas promises a good time. There's so much to do in the city, that it can get overwhelming when deciding your vibe and how to dress in Vegas. From poolside parties in the day to hitting the casinos at night, there's so much to experiment with in terms of activities as well as attire! And that's why we've decided to break down a few Las Vegas outfit ideas you can experiment with when traveling!

Disha Patani (Credits: Instagram @dishapatani)

It's important to keep in mind that the city not only boasts of hot places and looks, but also of extremely hot weather so when planning your outfits for Las Vegas, it's crucial to choose options that are airy, breezy and yet stylish.

Alia Bhatt (Credits: Instagram @aliaabhatt)

What to wear in Vegas (daytime)

When you're out in the daytime, doing activities like brunching, sightseeing and walking the strip- you can opt for mini dresses that are playful yet comfortable. Rompers or jumpsuits also make for great Vegas daytime outfits. Denim shorts or a skirt is also a great option in terms of bottoms, and they can be paired with a cool tank top. You can always add sunglasses or a casual cap to your daytime look for that extra sun protection as well as comfortable footwear to avoid unnecessary hassle.

Alia Bhatt (Credits: Instagram @aliabhatt)

If you're someone who's looking for pool time parties in the bay- some Vegas outfit ideas include a cute bikini paired with shorts and an oversized shirt. You can also opt for a playful co-ord set in bright colors as they usually look great by the poolside.

Khushi Kapoor (Credits: Instagram @khushi05k)

Sandals and a beach hat are summer Vegas outfit essentials that you can stuff into a cute beach bag for a day by the water. Also don't forget to carry sunglasses and spf, if this is something on your checklist because the sun doesn't take a break!

Shanaya Kapoor: Instagram @shanayakapoor02

If your Vegas trip is during the winter months, carry a thin jacket to keep you protected in case it gets chilly. It's usually pleasant most of the time even during winter months, but it can get a little cooler as the sun sets. Don't go too overboard with the winter clothing though because it is never chilly enough for jackets and trench coats.

Tara Sutaria (Credits: Instagram @tarasutaria)

What to wear in Vegas (nighttime)

When it comes to night time, if you're someone who enjoys a fine-dine dinner at a top tier restaurant over hitting the clubs and casinos, you can opt for something classy and elegant. You can keep your Vegas dinner outfit chic and stylish with an oversized blazer and dress, or go formal all the way with a suit. A sleek bun or pony is great for such occasions, and classy heels and jewellery will do the trick in terms of accessories.

Tara Sutaria (Credits: Instagram @tarasutaria)

For those who plan on hitting the clubs- you can go completely crazy and dress Vegas style! You can opt for almost anything under the sun- from sequins, feathers, glitter to everything else glamourous. Anything that has bling is a perfect night out in a Vegas outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor (Credits: Instagram @shanayakapoor02)

Nothing is off limits here, from feathers to lace, you can really bring your fashion A-game to the club. You can also experiment with your makeup and hair and go all out. Play around with accessories to jazz things up or opt for diamond touches to add a little bling. In terms of footwear, stilettos or pumps are great shoes to wear in Vegas because not only do they elevate the outfit but also add a sexy touch!

 

Shanaya Kapoor (Credits: Instagram @shanayakapoor02)

What To Avoid Wearing In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is all about experimenting and going crazy with your fashion choices so there are very few things that you should avoid when deciding what to wear to Vegas. However, one of them is definitely uncomfortable footwear. Don't pop out new shoes just before the trip. Instead remember to break them in and get used to it before wearing them in the city- especially when it comes to heels. Comfortable shoes for Vegas are a must have so remember to shop beforehand. Keep overwhelmingly high heels far away from your Vegas attire, and go for alternatives you know you can carry off.

Janhvi Kapoor (Credits: Instagram @janhvikapoor)

But while keeping comfort in mind, remember that sneakers, flip flops and other casual footwear are almost always off limits in clubs. If you're not comfortable in pencil heels, go for classy wedges, or elegant flats that look good. The best shoes for Vegas are those that are chic yet comfortable and you can carry off confidentially!

Alaya F (Credits: Instagram @alayaf)

Another no-no in terms of Las Vegas outfit ideas, is layered clothing. The city is hot most of the time and so too many layers of clothing will only make you feel stuffy and uncomfortable. Moreover the weight of all the items will only tire you out. Instead go for an easy breezy ensemble that fits right into the Las Vegas street style lookbook. 

Alia Bhatt (Credits: Instagram @aliaabhatt)

Also keep in mind when going to a club or a restaurant, that many luxe places don't allow baggy pants, basic tees and flip-flops. Basically anything too casual is off limits attire in Las Vegas places with a dress code. In such cases opt for classy dresses, chic suits or elegant and well-fitted jumpsuits.

Alia Bhatt (Credits: Instagram @aliaabhatt)

A great holiday destination, calls for an equally magical vacation wardrobe that has all the essentials you need to deliver for some statement looks throughout. That is why this list of what to wear in Las Vegas is a great guide to have. Vegas is all about letting your imagination run wild. Full of glitz, glamor and graphic art- it is one place where you can go all out in terms of fashion. The vegas outfit ideas mentioned above are some you can always turn to when in need of a little extra jazz in your holiday wardrobe.

How do I look classy in Vegas?
With a range of activities from casinos to clubs- there is so much to explore in Vegas. If your aim is to look classy, you can opt for outfits that are chic yet modern. You can go for tailored pants, delicate and elegant blouses, maxi dresses and blazer sets. You can elevate the look with delicate jewelry. In terms of hair, a pulled back pony, sleek bun or straight hair is usually the classiest choice. Pumps and stilettos are always a good bet, plus they also add a few extra inches.
How many outfits should I bring to Vegas?
The number of outfits depends on the number of days you'll be spending in Sin City. Ideally one outfit for the day, and one for the night should be ideal. But if you'll be switching between brunch spots and casinos- you can opt for two sets of outfits for the day as well. Carry extra bottoms and outerwear, in case you decide to go swimming. Also carry enough nightwear to keep you comfortable.
Can I wear jeans at night in Vegas?
Yes, of course. Denims are always a safe bet for any occasion. For the night time you can elevate the jeans look by opting for a blazer on top or even a detailed blouse. Paired with stunning jewelry, a sleek hairstyle and statement heels- denims are a great option for a night out in the city.
What do tourists wear in Las Vegas?
Tourists can wear literally anything under the sun in Las Vegas. Fashion in Las Vegas is all about being experimental. From over the top statement pieces to simple and neutral ensembles, you can decide your outfits depending upon your vibe. During the day casual yet chic outfits like sundresses, rompers, jumpsuits and denims are great. During nighttime you can opt between blazer sets, mini dresses or even suits, depending on what your plans are!
What to wear at night in Las Vegas?
Like mentioned earlier, Las Vegas is all about being playful with your fashion choices. You can experiment with everything from bodycon mini dresses to powerful blazer sets. In terms of footwear, it's always recommended to opt for heels as most places don't appreciate casual footwear. However, try to opt for heels that are comfortable, or keep a pair of flats handy. As long as you're comfortable in your outfit and keeping it stylish- Las Vegas is where you can play around.
What should I wear to dinner in Vegas?
What you're wearing to dinner depends on what your vibe for the night is. If you're opting for a fine dining restaurant, it's best to keep things classy. Opt for a maxi dress with a blazer or an elegant pants and shirt set. Ensure that you opt for elegant footwear, as most places don't allow casual sneakers and slippers. If you're hitting the club for some bar bites, you can go over the top with your choices and play around with mini dresses in glitter, print and pattern.
